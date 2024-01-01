David White

Director of Content Marketing

David has led PR and outreach strategies for some of the globe’s biggest brands. With a background in business management and marketing, David has a deep understanding of the wider marketing mix and how this contributes to our clients’ bottom line.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Money & Finance

The Wealthiest Places in Europe to Live and Work

Find out where will be the richest area in Europe today and in the next 20 and 40 years.

More Authors You Might Like