Kelly Marie Hodgkin

Bio

Based in Dubai for the past 17 years, Kelly is an experienced entrepreneur and business mentor who believes in empowering other business owners to unlock their potential. She is the founder and CEO of KMH Events, a full-service events and promotions agency. In her role as a business mentor, Kelly works with other entrepreneurs in a wide range of sectors at different stages of growth to align their objectives with action. As an investor, Kelly thrives on supporting young, dynamic lifestyle brands, driving them forward to achieve greater visibility and earning potential. Some of her current interests include Gym Clothing Co., a homegrown UAE fitness clothing brand created to deliver high-performance activewear combining quality, style, durability, and value, and Nood - a female-owned company that designs sustainable adhesive bra alternatives, providing lift, shape, and support for all sizes and skin tones.