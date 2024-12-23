The Three Most Powerful Tools for your Business in 2025

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A survey from Aviva Plc found that 89% of SMEs are confident about growing their business in 2025 and 82%

expect to make new hires. Rather than worry too much about how the year may or may not play out, it's crucial to assess where your own business is at, and what growth means to you. Then you can develop a realistic roadmap with room for manoeuvre.

If challenges arise, focus on the path you're on and control what you can. Invest your time and money wisely, concentrating on proven tactics that create maximum impact. Whatever the market landscape, these four key tactics will allow you to establish stable foundations and facilitate new opportunities.

Building a strategic network:

Your network is your net worth. We've all heard it before, but what does it really mean and more importantly, how can you ensure your network is effective? Building a strong network brings multiple benefits from finding new leads and increasing sales to elevating your reputation and providing practical support. The key is taking a strategic approach and investing enough time to do it properly. Start by researching what networking options are available and make a plan. You don't have to join every group going or pay high fees; look for events and networking groups that resonate with you and your customers. Before you attend, think about how you can add value to others, not just what you want to achieve. You can also leverage the connections you already have with industry peers and even clients who may be willing to introduce you to their own network and recommend your services. Having a strong network means following up thoughtfully with people you meet and following through on your promises.

Harnessing the power of mentorship:

It might feel lonely when you're running a business, but the truth is most entrepreneurs share many of the same challenges. Acknowledging that other people know what you're going through and asking for advice can be a big relief – that's where mentoring comes in. Around 85% of US Fortune 500 companies use mentoring, and according to the Small Firms Enterprise Development Initiative, 70% of small business owners who receive mentorship make it through the first five years successfully; that's twice the rate of those who don't work with a mentor.

A business mentor can help you navigate the practical and emotional challenges of entrepreneurship, identify opportunities for expansion, and develop practical strategies to achieve your goals. They can provide guidance in areas like marketing, sales, operations, finance, human resources, and personal and professional skill development. There is also the less tangible, but no less important side to mentoring, i.e. encouraging you to stay motivated and focused on your goals. A mentor will serve as an impartial sounding board, offering guidance during difficult times. They can also help you develop your confidence to unlock your full potential. The great thing about mentoring is that it can take different forms depending on your situation. You can invest in a professional mentor, join an informal mentoring group or ask a more experienced business owner if they are willing to dedicate some time to your development.

Achieving the balance necessary for performance:

Being a business owner can be brutal. I always tell people they need to be prepared for late nights, working weekends, and prioritising what's important. However, that doesn't mean I advocate neglecting your well-being – quite the opposite. If you're not mentally and physically strong, you can't do your business and the people who work there justice. Over the last few years, I've realised more and more how important it is to look after yourself mentally and physically; it's crucial to achieve your goals, identify things that are holding you back, and be present for your loved ones.

Regular physically activity that helps you detach from the daily grind and prove that you can stay disciplined is equally important. When people say they don't have the time to work on themselves, I tell them two things. When you invest time to develop yourself, it's time spent working on your business, whether you realise it or not. And the only way to carve out time consistently is to be meticulous in your organisation. If you are not organised with your time and your tasks, your business and your life will always be overwhelming. We've all got such a lot to juggle, plus challenges to overcome, but when you organise your time properly everything is far more manageable; it lets you regain perspective and refocus on the possibilities. There are so many tools and methods out there; experiment and find one (or more) that work for you.