Egil Bergenlind

CEO of DPOrganizer

Egil Bergenlind is a data protection specialist, and the CEO and founder of DPOrganizer. Bergenlind was previously data protection officer at iZettle and won Legaltech.se's "Legal Innovator of the Year" award in 2016.

Latest

Starting a Business

The 4 Biggest Lessons I Learned Building a Startup in Scandinavia

With Stockholm playing host to power brands such as Klarna, iZettle and King, it's hardly surprising that after Silicon Valley, the city boasts more tech unicorns per capita than anywhere else in the world.

Starting a Business

How to Build a Successful Startup in Sweden

Having experienced the ups and downs myself, here are my four biggest lessons on starting a business in Scandinavia.

