Farid Ismayilzada

Founder of GoldenPay

Farid Ismayilzada is a global tech entrepreneur based in Azerbaijan. He is the founder of the GoldenPay online payments system and a co-founder of Lia, a posture-correcting wearable. He is also a member of the Good Technology Collective, a European think-tank addressing pressing technology issues.

Latest

Starting a Business

How Entrepreneurs From Developing Countries Can Succeed in Tech

I have created a thriving tech business in my homeland of Azerbaijan, and you can, too.

