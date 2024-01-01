Farid Ismayilzada
Founder of GoldenPay
Farid Ismayilzada is a global tech entrepreneur based in Azerbaijan. He is the founder of the GoldenPay online payments system and a co-founder of Lia, a posture-correcting wearable. He is also a member of the Good Technology Collective, a European think-tank addressing pressing technology issues.
How Entrepreneurs From Developing Countries Can Succeed in Tech
I have created a thriving tech business in my homeland of Azerbaijan, and you can, too.