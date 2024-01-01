Nicolas Brusson

Co-founder and CEO of BlaBlaCar

Nicolas Brusson is CEO of BlaBlaCar, the world's largest carpooling platform. With a community of more than 65 million people, BlaBlaCar is making travel more affordable, efficient and convenient in 22 countries.

Latest

Thought Leaders

How Entrepreneurs Can Fight Climate Change and Build a Profitable Business at the Same Time

Steps that worldwide entrepeneurs can take to ensure a healthy business and planet.

Starting a Business

Conditions Have Never Been Better Than Now for European Startup Success

Europe's tech hubs are thriving today because of the effort that the region's first generation of entrepreneurs has plowed back into the ecosystem.

