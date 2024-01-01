Giancarlo Di Vece
President of Unosquare
Giancarlo Di Vece believes software engineering is not only a science, it’s also an art. His leadership and passion for technology, globalization and IT recruitment has led to thousands of business projects successfully completing their digital transformation initiatives in creative and pioneering ways.
Latest
Growing a Business
Why We Made Belfast, Northern Ireland the Site of Our European Headquarters
The city's vibrant tech scene has been great for our company.