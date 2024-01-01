Ilenia Vidili
Customer Centricity Advisor | Keynote Speaker | Author
Latest
How to Reduce Tech-Related Stress for Customers and Employees
The excitement to adopt the smartest interface is pushing businesses to lose their focus on two important things: employees and customers.
Customer-Centricity as a Business Mission
While it is a widely spread board-room buzzword, the reality is that it is not as widely applied. Customer-centricity is easier said than done.