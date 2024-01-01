Ilenia Vidili

Customer Centricity Advisor | Keynote Speaker | Author

Ilenia Vidili is a customer-centricity advisor, keynote speaker, author. She’s been advising business leaders on how to embrace customer-centricity as the key that unlocks the future of businesses. Her new book ‘Journey to Centricity’ is out in spring 2021. She worked with NEC, Bayer, ARM and more.