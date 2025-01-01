Bio

Jack Latus, CEO of Latus Group and a former professional rugby player for Hull KR and Harlequins. Jack is one of the youngest founders and CEOs in the occupational health sector and has built Latus into one of the UK’s fastest-growing occupational health providers by taking a radically different approach - applying elite sports principles to workplace health. His perspective is that entrepreneurs can and should treat employee health like a high-performance sports team, where early intervention, proactive support and a culture of resilience are key to success.