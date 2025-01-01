Jenna Tiffany
Bio
Jenna Tiffany is founder and Strategy Director at marketing agency Let’sTalk Strategy and is
an award-winning marketer and author. She is recognized as one of the top 50 marketers to
follow in the world. As a Chartered Marketer with over 17 years’ experience and an awarded
fellow of the IDM, she has worked with brands including Shell, Hilton and World Duty-Free. She
teaches thousands of students and professionals in marketing programmes for universities
globally including the London School of Economics and Harbour.Space. Jenna is also an
international conference speaker and regularly asked to share her tips and experience on all
things marketing strategy.
