Karoli Hindriks

CEO of Jobbatical

Karoli Hindriks is the CEO of Jobbatical. In 2016-17, EU-Startups named her one of the 50 most influential women in the European startup and VC space.

Latest

Business News

The Countries -- in Europe and Beyond -- That Are Doing It Right When It Comes to Attracting Top Talent

Forward thinking cities and countries everywhere are rolling out inspired initiatives to win global workers over.

Thought Leaders

Working Across Borders: Why Estonia Is Launching a Visa for Digital Nomads

Under the proposed plan, digital nomads will enjoy access to Estonia for a year.

