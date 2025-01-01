Bio

Lauren Chiren, founder of Women of a Certain Stage is a menopause expert. After leaving a high-profile corporate role in her early 40s mistakenly believing she had early-onset dementia, Lauren discovered she was experiencing premature menopause. She is now one of the world’s top menopause experts, and she has worked with the UK and USA governments, the BSI Landmark Standard on Menstruation and Menopause and many other organisations globally. Lauren was given the Freedom of the City of London award for her work, and she has trained and certified over 500 menopause coaches.