Leanne Maskell
Bio
AUTHOR BIO
Leanne Maskell is the founder and director of ADHD/autism coaching company ADHD Works, and the author of AuDHD: Blooming Differently and ADHD Works at Work.
Latest
The Legal Case for AuDHD Awareness in Business
In today's workplaces, neurodiversity is recognised as a driver of innovation and growth. However, whilst terms like ADHD and autism are entering the mainstream, the reality is far more complex than tackling conditions in isolation.
5 Ways Businesses Can Truly Support Autistic Employees
Having a brain that works differently to 'most' can make fitting into traditional employmentextremely difficult. Just as in education, the traditional workplace is filled with unwritten rules,hierarchies, and invisible 'remits' people are simply expected to obey without question.
Inclusion Is Not Enough: How 'Neuro-Affirmative Workplaces' Create Happier Workplaces For Everyone
Instead of expecting individuals to conform to an outdated 'one size fits all' model, neuro-affirmative workplaces actively support and celebrate all individuals for their differences, where everybody belongs.