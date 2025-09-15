In today's workplaces, neurodiversity is recognised as a driver of innovation and growth. However, whilst terms like ADHD and autism are entering the mainstream, the reality is far more complex than tackling conditions in isolation.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Increasingly, employers are having to grapple with 'AuDHD' - the co-occurrence of autism and ADHD - a fast-emerging area of awareness that carries not only human and cultural implications, but also serious legal consequences.

Beyond labels: understanding AuDHD

Human beings do not fit neatly into diagnostic boxes. Research shows 60-80% of people with ADHD will experience at least one co-occurring condition during their lifetime. Some may be acquired, such as anxiety, while others are lifelong - such as autism, which may not be diagnosed until adulthood. AuDHD is a striking example of this complexity. Until 2013, clinicians could not diagnose both autism and ADHD in one person. Today, studies suggest that 50-70% of autistic individuals also meet criteria for ADHD. As a result, many employees are navigating challenges out of their control, often without understanding why - such as the 89% of autistic adults aged over 40 who are undiagnosed.

The legal landscape: what employers need to know

For businesses, this is not just a matter of wellbeing - it's a legal necessity. Neurodevelopmental conditions including autism and ADHD are generally recognised as disabilities under equality legislation, which means employees are legally entitled to reasonable adjustments at work. Failure to provide adequate support can lead to claims of disability discrimination, which have risen in UK employment tribunals by a third in a single year. As compensation awards are uncapped, the financial exposure is significant: while the average award is tens of thousands of pounds, some cases have reached into the millions.

AuDHD complicates matters further. Many employees are misdiagnosed, undiagnosed, or juggling multiple conditions that intersect in ways that employers may not recognise. Well-intentioned approaches addressing only single conditions risk falling short of legal duties, leaving organisations exposed to claims from those who do not fit neatly into a check-box. Moreover, the test for disability is legal, not medical. This means that under legislation such as the Equality Act 2010, formal diagnosis - and in some cases, even disclosure - is not required for an employer's proactive legal duties to be triggered.

AuDHD Awareness

When autism and ADHD co-occur, the interaction of traits can produce both powerful strengths and complex challenges:

Impulsivity combined with structure: ADHD may drive quick action, while autism brings a preference for structure. Together, this can spark bursts of innovative problem-solving - or, at times, internal conflict and overwhelm.

ADHD may drive quick action, while autism brings a preference for structure. Together, this can spark bursts of innovative problem-solving - or, at times, internal conflict and overwhelm. Hyper-focus and distractibility: Autism's capacity for 'monotropic' intensive focus is heightened by ADHD's interest-based nervous system. AuDHD employees may excel in areas of passion and challenge, yet struggle with seemingly simple administrative tasks and switching off.

Autism's capacity for 'monotropic' intensive focus is heightened by ADHD's interest-based nervous system. AuDHD employees may excel in areas of passion and challenge, yet struggle with seemingly simple administrative tasks and switching off. Creativity and rule-orientation: ADHD's free-flowing idea generation combines with autism's rule-based thinking, often leading to unique solutions, though sometimes creating tension within rigid systems and bureaucracy.

ADHD's free-flowing idea generation combines with autism's rule-based thinking, often leading to unique solutions, though sometimes creating tension within rigid systems and bureaucracy. Social perception: autistic traits may heighten sensitivity to social nuance or overload, while ADHD may drive energetic communication. The result can be authentic collaboration, but also misunderstandings.

Practical steps for businesses

Here's how employers can turn risk into retention, whilst unlocking potential:

Provide neuroaffirmative training

Rather than focusing narrowly on specific labels, train employees to recognise signs of vulnerability and approach all colleagues with curiosity, rather than judgement. Neuroaffirmative training encourages open, respectful conversations - equipping teams to listen with integrity, handle difficult discussions constructively, and reduce fear of 'saying the wrong thing.' Train managers and HR on disability law

It is crucial that managers and HR teams understand their legal duties around neurodiversity. They do not need to be medical experts, but they must recognise their duty of care, particularly as they could be held personally liable for failures to meet legal obligations. Back up with policies

Grounding commitments in clear policies ensures consistency and accountability, providing a shared reference point for everybody. Policies should make clear that reasonable adjustments are not limited to specific conditions, instead providing simple, accessible steps and scripts that can be followed with confidence, such as this one. Train AuDHD coaches

Investing in AuDHD coaches enables organisations to build in-house expertise that supports both individuals and teams, whilst understanding industry-specific nuances and requirements, such as billable hours within the legal sector. This approach transforms potential obstacles into opportunities and demonstrates a genuine, long-term commitment to inclusion.

Beyond compliance: the business case

With 51% of neurodivergent employees reporting time off work due to neurodivergence - and sick days at their highest level in 15 years - the case for supporting all employees effectively is undeniable. Providing support out of obligation leads to fire-fighting time-consuming, easily avoidable problems instead of preventing them. Whilst accommodating disabilities is a legal requirement, this should be the floor, rather than the ceiling. Employers that tailor environments to individuals, rather than assuming one-size-fits-all, unlock not only compliance but also creativity, productivity, and loyalty. It is only when difference is truly understood and supported, that it can be harnessed.