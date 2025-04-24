Having a brain that works differently to 'most' can make fitting into traditional employmentextremely difficult. Just as in education, the traditional workplace is filled with unwritten rules,hierarchies, and invisible 'remits' people are simply expected to obey without question.

Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition impacting the way we experience the world, including interacting with other people and our environment. 9 out of 10 autistic people over age 50 are thought to be undiagnosed, who may be unaware that their ways of thinking aren't 'normal'. This can have significant impacts for employees in terms of their performance. Using excessive energy on consciously or subconsciously 'masking' symptoms to fit in can be a distraction from work, and a sheer inability to meet standards that aren't designed for their neurotypical can stunt an individual's career progression.

Neurodivergence is not an excuse, but it can be an extremely helpful explanation. Creating a culture within work where neuro-inclusion is not simply a 'nice to have', but the norm, negates the need for individual disclosures to foster stronger connections and empathy. We are all neurodiverse, and all think differently from one another - there's no 'one size fits all'.

Here's 5 ways businesses can truly support autistic employees - and everybody else:

Create a neuro-affirmative approach

To be neuro-affirmative means to go beyond labels and medical assessments, towards an environment where all individuals are trusted to adapt their working styles to meet their individual needs. Facilitating open environments with clear structures and flexibility within this can be extremely helpful for everybody. As autistic people may have sensory needs, such as in relation to pain from fluorescent lights within an office, or difficulty focusing in busy environments, explicitly trusting all employees to make adjustments as needed, with clear communication on adaptations, can help everybody.

Provide communication training - for everybody

The 'double empathy problem' suggests that autistic and non-autistic people similarly misunderstand each other, such as trying to communicate in a foreign country on holiday. This makes sense - whilst neurotypical people may use language filled with idioms and metaphors, autistic people tend to prefer clear, direct communication. Although autism is often associated with a lack of empathy, 73% of autistic people were said tohave hyper-empathy. Far from this being 'weird', simply training everybody to feel confident saying what they mean and asking questions if they're unsure is a no-brainer for any workplace, and strangely underrated.

Training employees to be explicitly clear about expectations, especially when delegating, and to record these centrally such as in writing can be extremely helpful for everybody, creating psychological safety - we're not mind readers!

Use reasonable adjustments policies

Navigating neurodivergence at work can be stressful for employers, especially for those who fear saying or doing the 'wrong thing'. By creating policies setting out reasonable adjustments, disabilities, and neurodivergence, employers can pre-empt difficult conversations by providing a step-by-step process for everybody to be on the same page - literally. Reasonable adjustments under the Equality Act 2010 don't automatically 'entitle' an employee to anything they like - it's a compromise, involving discussions around areas of challenge and potential solutions. This is why having communication training is so important, especially in relation to managers and HR.

Signpost to support

As autism is highly stigmatised, particularly within professional environments, it can be very helpful for employers to signpost to confidential support. For example, they may have trained an 'ADHD Champion', AuDHD Coach, or dedicated individual for neurodivergent people to talk to without any obligations to continue discussions. Alternatively, they may wish to signpost towards support such as employee assistance schemes and Access to Work, a UK Government grant that can help fund support such as specialist coaching and equipment.

Harness difference

In the wrong environment, autism can be debilitating, but in the right one, it can see extraordinary abilities and results. Just like our natural personal attributes, being autistic is simply part of who a person is. Once understood, and with support in place, it can be harnessed. When we feel safe to be ourselves at work, we can share our unique skills and talents that cannot be taught or bought - it's simply how our brain works.

Again, this approach applies not just for autistic people, but for everybody. Empowering all employees to work within their 'zone of genius', playing to their unique strengths, will result in high performance, engagement, and loyalty. Instead of making individuals fit job descriptions, try fitting the work to the individual. There's a reason we all think differently from one another, and without having the opportunity to reach our full potential and finesse our skills, we'll be confined by boxes and limits. Just as we don't throw out plants when they don't bloom, but change their environment, we can do the same with employees - regardless of how they think.