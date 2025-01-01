Lord Mark Price
Bio
Author of Happy Economics: Why The Happiest Workplaces are the Most Successful and founder of WorkL a London based digital platform designed to improve workplace happiness which also plays a key role in measuring the Sunday Times' ‘Best Places to Work’ list.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Beyond lunchtime yoga and free coffee: Real strategies for reducing workplace stress
The conversation about employee wellbeing is more prevalent than ever.
Leadership
What entrepreneurs can learn from the UK's happiest workplaces
Workplaces that prioritise happiness benefit not only employees but also businesses. When employees feel valued and supported, they become more engaged, productive, and loyal, driving greater commercial success.
Growth Strategies
Transforming Workplace Wellbeing: The Path to Employee Happiness
With employee stress levels at an all-time high, how can you transform a dissatisfied workplace into a more positive environment?