Lord Mark Price

Bio

Author of Happy Economics: Why The Happiest Workplaces are the Most Successful and founder of WorkL a London based digital platform designed to improve workplace happiness which also plays a key role in measuring the Sunday Times' ‘Best Places to Work’ list.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Beyond lunchtime yoga and free coffee: Real strategies for reducing workplace stress

The conversation about employee wellbeing is more prevalent than ever.

Leadership

What entrepreneurs can learn from the UK's happiest workplaces

Workplaces that prioritise happiness benefit not only employees but also businesses. When employees feel valued and supported, they become more engaged, productive, and loyal, driving greater commercial success.

Growth Strategies

Transforming Workplace Wellbeing: The Path to Employee Happiness

With employee stress levels at an all-time high, how can you transform a dissatisfied workplace into a more positive environment?

