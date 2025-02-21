Workplaces that prioritise happiness benefit not only employees but also businesses. When employees feel valued and supported, they become more engaged, productive, and loyal, driving greater commercial success.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Additional benefits include reduced absenteeism, lower turnover rates, and improved customer satisfaction. Moreover, a positive work environment is a powerful magnet for attracting top talent. So, what can entrepreneurs learn from the UK's happiest workplaces that have just been announced by the employee experience platform WorKL?

The World's Happiest Workplaces 2025 List, highlights organisations that have excelled in creating employee happiness. The anonymous test taken by employees takes less than ten minutes to take for free and looks at various areas that impact work life, including My Six Steps to Workplace Happiness; Wellbeing, Job Satisfaction, Reward & Recognition, Information Sharing, Empowerment and Instilling Pride. Organisations who scored 70 and over were included in the exclusive list.

UK companies featured include TUI UK, ServiceNow, and Ferguson UK. These organisations have implemented strategies that enhance employee happiness and drive business and commercial success. Entrepreneurs can gather valuable insights from these leading workplaces to create positive and productive environments for their own ventures.

A Corporate Happiness Plan should be a priority for every business. Companies meticulously plan for strategy, finance, operations, risk management, quality control, and technology, so why not for the happiness of their employees? Without a structured plan, it's impossible to steer actions effectively, allocate resources wisely, anticipate challenges, or uncover opportunities. I firmly believe that a Corporate Happiness Plan deserves to stand alongside the other essential strategies that drive business success. This plan should be rooted in a deep understanding of what creates a strong culture and workplace happiness. It should address critical areas such as staff development, diversity and inclusion, wellbeing initiatives, rewards and recognition, and cultivating a sense of pride and fulfillment among team members.

My Six Steps to Workplace Happiness are a good way to structure the creation of a Corporate Happiness Plan workplace;