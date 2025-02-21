What entrepreneurs can learn from the UK's happiest workplaces Workplaces that prioritise happiness benefit not only employees but also businesses. When employees feel valued and supported, they become more engaged, productive, and loyal, driving greater commercial success.
Additional benefits include reduced absenteeism, lower turnover rates, and improved customer satisfaction. Moreover, a positive work environment is a powerful magnet for attracting top talent. So, what can entrepreneurs learn from the UK's happiest workplaces that have just been announced by the employee experience platform WorKL?
The World's Happiest Workplaces 2025 List, highlights organisations that have excelled in creating employee happiness. The anonymous test taken by employees takes less than ten minutes to take for free and looks at various areas that impact work life, including My Six Steps to Workplace Happiness; Wellbeing, Job Satisfaction, Reward & Recognition, Information Sharing, Empowerment and Instilling Pride. Organisations who scored 70 and over were included in the exclusive list.
UK companies featured include TUI UK, ServiceNow, and Ferguson UK. These organisations have implemented strategies that enhance employee happiness and drive business and commercial success. Entrepreneurs can gather valuable insights from these leading workplaces to create positive and productive environments for their own ventures.
A Corporate Happiness Plan should be a priority for every business. Companies meticulously plan for strategy, finance, operations, risk management, quality control, and technology, so why not for the happiness of their employees? Without a structured plan, it's impossible to steer actions effectively, allocate resources wisely, anticipate challenges, or uncover opportunities. I firmly believe that a Corporate Happiness Plan deserves to stand alongside the other essential strategies that drive business success. This plan should be rooted in a deep understanding of what creates a strong culture and workplace happiness. It should address critical areas such as staff development, diversity and inclusion, wellbeing initiatives, rewards and recognition, and cultivating a sense of pride and fulfillment among team members.
My Six Steps to Workplace Happiness are a good way to structure the creation of a Corporate Happiness Plan workplace;
- Reward and Recognition – Every member of an organisation should benefit from its success. A fair salary is essential—no amount of praise can compensate for underpayment. Your compensation structure should meet expectations and motivate employees to go above and beyond.
- Information Sharing – Withholding information can make employees feel undervalued and disconnected from the business. For a team to perform at its best, transparency is essential. Employees at all levels should have a clear understanding of the business, its strategy, performance, customers, and competitors.
- Empowerment – Empowering employees means involving them in decision-making, valuing their ideas, and integrating their feedback into the company's strategies. Everyone brings unique experiences and perspectives to the table, and only by considering all views can a team achieve the best possible outcome. While individuals may not be perfect, together, the team can be.
- Wellbeing – Employee wellbeing encompasses physical, emotional, and financial health. Addressing all three areas leads to improved engagement and productivity. A positive workplace culture can reduce absenteeism, as engaged employees tend to be healthier and more committed.
- Instilling Pride – Employees who take pride in their work and workplace naturally become advocates, sharing their positive experiences with colleagues, potential hires, customers, and the community. Their pride will be evident when they talk about where they work. Building this sense of pride goes beyond motivational talks or performance reviews—it's about cultivating an environment where employees truly enjoy and take pride in their roles.
- Job Satisfaction – A range of factors influence job satisfaction, but two stand out; opportunities for personal growth and the quality of the employee-manager relationship. Employees are an organisation's greatest asset, and high engagement is essential for success. Research shows that respectful treatment and trust between employees and leadership are key drivers of satisfaction. Poor relationships with managers are often the top reason employees leave, regardless of the company's brand strength. The UK's happiest workplaces offer valuable lessons for entrepreneurs aiming to build thriving organisations. By prioritising employee wellbeing, creating open communication, empowering teams, recognising contributions, ensuring employee development and creating a positive culture, entrepreneurs can create environments where employees are motivated, engaged, and poised to drive sustained success, which in turn, creates commercial success for the organisation.