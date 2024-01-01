Luna Williams

Content Manager at Immigration Advice Service

Luna Williams is the content manager at the Immigration Advice Service, a U.K. immigration law firm. The IAS provide assistance to those looking to move to or settle in the U.K. as entrepreneurs, as well as business owners in the U.K. who need help recruiting migrant talent.

Latest

Starting a Business

10 Questions You Can Expect to Hear in Your U.K. Entrepreneur Visa Interview

The interview can be one of the most challenging parts of your entrepreneur visa application process, so it's best to be prepared.

