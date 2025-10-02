Matt Abouzeid
Bio
Matt Abouzeid is co-founder and Managing Director of &together, offering financial planning for entrepreneurs
who want clarity not complexity. &together exists to help founders achieve the best possible financial
outcomes, with the right plan and partnership to give you the confidence to grow – and the freedom to
exit on your terms.
