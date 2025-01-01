Mish Liyanage
Bio
Mish Liyanage is the founder of Mistoria Estate Agents, a property investment and management company specializing in high-yield residential portfolios. With a passion for innovation and a deep understanding of the property market, Mish has built a reputation for helping investors maximize returns through expert advice and tailored services.
Latest
Entrepreneurs
How Entrepreneurs Can Conquer the Property Crisis
The UK is grappling with a chronic housing shortage. With demand for rental homes surging, especially in university towns and growing regional cities, the gap between supply and demand continues to widen. Yet, within this challenge lies a powerful opportunity for ambitious property entrepreneurs.