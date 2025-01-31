Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Roxy Farthing, director of London based the Motivational Speakers Agency, which specialises in providing top UK business speakers, offers dynamic advice on how to navigate leadership challenges in an increasingly fragmented world. From honing public speaking skills to turning setbacks into opportunities, Farthing outlines actionable strategies to inspire your team, captivate audiences, and lead with impact in an ever-changing landscape.

What are the three key skills needed to navigate leadership challenges in today's business environment?

It's hard to pick three - and you may need more than three in your locker, but it's vital that all leaders start by being prepared to take ownership. Understand the broader picture and identify the most critical challenges for your organisation - and then proactively address them. Secondly, don't be afraid to try and to fail. Experiment as much as you can, especially with new technologies such as AI. Don't be afraid to get started, reflect and learn, and always have a clear goal of what you want to achieve. Third, have a structured approach and go step by step. In a time when there's a lot happening, prioritise and reflect in collaboration with your business stakeholders. Actively seek connections and share insights with learning leaders in similar positions.

How can you best turn a setback into opportunity?

Start by accepting setbacks will happen. No-one - even the world's best entrepreneurs - have avoided failure. So, embrace the reality of setbacks as being inevitable. They are the stormy seas that test the strength of leadership and the resilience of teams. The first step in turning a setback into a comeback is to embrace the reality of the situation. Reframe the setback as a learning opportunity and then focus on the long-term vision as to how you will overcome the setback.

In the face of setbacks, it's easy to lose sight of the bigger picture. But strong leaders stay grounded in their long-term vision. They remind themselves and their teams of the ultimate goal, even when short-term failures threaten to derail progress. Take decisive action and communicate transparently with your team when setbacks occur.

What are some of the biggest challenges facing leaders in modern businesses?

There's no doubt that the world, in recent times, has become more fragmented and complex. But with complexity comes opportunity and we should remember that great leaders are needed now more than ever.

Business leaders have faced an increasing number of uncertainties in recent times, including Covid-19 and the acceleration of geopolitical tensions. Added to this is the quick emergence of disruptive new technology, notably in the form of AI, as well as transitions to new forms of energy. Leaders also have to consider that, generally speaking, workforces around the world are looking for more autonomy and flexibility, which is perhaps one of the lasting effects of the pandemic.

What are the key skills leaders need to bear in mind when approaching training and development?

To stay ahead today means building a leadership team that mentors the next generation of managers. This means leadership development should be a core activity of any forward-thinking organisation.

Personal traits are more important than they have been previously. To excel, leaders need to think about radiating positive energy and being an inspirational presence in the workplace. It's of critical importance, as the modern workforce is looking for more connection, genuineness, and motivation. It is also important to bear in mind that leaders who have the most impact tend to be those who concentrate on making others successful; they have the knack of espousing the core missions of an organisation and having a positive impact on people. In contrast to past caricatures of successful businessmen, the most successful leaders in the modern world have a humble mindset and are keen to learn from their errors. They encourage a learning culture at every echelon in a business rather than relying on diktat. The best leaders tend to be the ones who are far-sighted, who take a long term view and realise that their positions are temporary, and that markets can change rapidly.

How can leaders best inspire and captivate teams and their audience?

Understanding who you are talking to is a vital starting point. Knowing your audience is essential for delivering content that will resonate with them. Take the time to research their demographics, interests, and pain points. When your audience feels understood and valued, they're more likely to pay attention and stay engaged. Be engaging, and open. Active participation fosters engagement. Incorporate interactive elements into your style which involves your audience and keep them invested. This could include asking questions, conducting polls, facilitating discussions, or encouraging sharing and collaboration. Consistency is key to retaining your audience's attention. Structure your content in a way which summarises your key points when communicating. But always reiterate your main message, so you leave your audience with a clear call to action or thought-provoking takeaway. Remember, the art of captivating an audience is a skill that can be honed and perfected - with practice and with persistence.

