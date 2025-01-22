Entrepreneurship, at its core, is a personal journey as much as it is a professional one. Few exemplify this duality better than Paul Kerslake, founder and CEO of N3xus Global.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

With roots in social housing, Kerslake has leveraged his expertise to lead companies executing projects worth over £100 million across the UK, US, and EU. Yet, behind the numbers and accolades lies a story of grit, self-discovery, and the relentless pursuit of impact.

In an exclusive interview with Entrepreneur UK, Kerslake shares the surprising realities of entrepreneurship, the sacrifices it demands, and the misconceptions he's encountered along the way. His candid reflections reveal the human side of building a business and offer lessons for anyone aspiring to follow a similar path.

The unexpectedly personal side of entrepreneurship

For many, entrepreneurship is synonymous with strategy, growth, and innovation. But for Kerslake, the most surprising aspect of this journey is how deeply personal it is. "People think entrepreneurship is all about the business, but it's also about you - your mindset, your ability to handle pressure, and your willingness to grow," he explains. "You end up discovering a lot about yourself, both good and bad." This self-discovery is not always comfortable. Kerslake describes moments where his resilience was tested to its limits. Yet, it is precisely these challenges that have shaped him, both as a leader and as an individual. Entrepreneurship, he suggests, is as much a journey inward as it is outward.

Sacrifices behind the success

Building a business of N3xus Global's caliber, a pioneering initiative focused on reintegrating ex-offenders into society, has required significant sacrifices. "Honestly, a lot of time with friends and family. There are moments you just can't be there, even if you want to," Kerslake admits. The demands of entrepreneurship often leave little room for personal life, a reality many underestimate. Financial sacrifices have also been a recurring theme. "I've put everything on the line more than once," he says, reflecting on the calculated risks he's taken to fund his ventures. Beyond the tangible sacrifices, there's the constant mental load. "It's always on your mind, even during the rare moments you try to switch off."

The qualities that define success

Resilience, adaptability, and vision: these are the three pillars Kerslake believes are essential for entrepreneurial success. "You need to be resilient because things will go wrong," he says unequivocally. Adaptability is equally crucial in a business environment that's constantly changing. "What worked yesterday might not work tomorrow," he warns. Above all, a clear vision acts as the guiding star. "If you don't know where you're going, no one else will either," Kerslake emphasizes. For him, this clarity has been instrumental in rallying teams, securing funding, and navigating obstacles.

Uncertainty is a constant companion in the entrepreneurial journey, but Kerslake has learned to manage it with pragmatism. "I've learned to focus on the things I can control and let the rest go," he says. While easier said than done, this mindset has helped him stay grounded during turbulent times. He also highlights the importance of a strong support system. "I rely on a strong team and a few trusted people who help me think clearly when everything feels chaotic," Kerslake shares. This collaborative approach not only mitigates risk but also fosters a culture of resilience within the organization.

The grind behind the glamour

One of the biggest misconceptions about entrepreneurship is its perceived glamour. "People see the end result—success, growth, maybe even the money—but they don't see the sleepless nights, the endless problem-solving, or the times you wonder if you've made the right choice," Kerslake reveals. "It's a grind, not a highlight reel." This grounded perspective underscores the reality of building a business. Success, as Kerslake illustrates, is the result of relentless effort and an ability to endure through challenges that most will never see.

The freedom myth

Another common misconception is that entrepreneurship equals freedom. "People assume you can do whatever you want whenever you want, but the truth is you're constantly juggling responsibilities," Kerslake says. "You're accountable to everyone—your team, your clients, your investors—and that can feel like anything but freedom." This sense of accountability often comes with significant pressure. Yet, for Kerslake, it is also a source of purpose, driving him to deliver value not only to stakeholders but also to the communities his work impacts.

Kerslake has also learned hard lessons about going into business with friends. "The biggest misconception is that it'll be easy because you already get along," he notes. In reality, business tests every relationship. "You're not just mates anymore - you're partners, and you'll disagree on things."

To navigate these challenges, Kerslake advocates for clear boundaries and open communication. "The key is to set clear boundaries early on and remember why you started together in the first place. But yeah, it takes work."

Lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs

For those considering entrepreneurship, Kerslake offers practical advice. "Be flexible and open to change," he says, emphasizing the importance of adaptability. He also underscores the value of a supportive network. "Surround yourself with mentors and fellow entrepreneurs who can guide you and encourage you."

Staying motivated during tough times requires a long-term perspective. "I recall my vision and how my business can impact customers' lives," Kerslake shares. Setting small, achievable goals also helps maintain momentum. "It's about focusing on progress rather than obstacles."

At the heart of Kerslake's philosophy is a commitment to impact. By addressing gaps in the market and driving social change, he has built a business that goes beyond profit. "It's about looking at innovation and growth in the economy while ensuring responsibility and protection of consumers," he reflects.

For Kerslake, the entrepreneurial journey is a continuous process of learning and adaptation. As N3xus Global continues to grow, his story serves as a testament to the resilience, vision, and determination required to succeed in an ever-changing landscape. Entrepreneurs, he reminds us, are not just builders of businesses but also architects of change.