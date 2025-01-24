Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In an industry full of hidden agendas and empty promises, Nick Miller, co-founder at Brighton based marketing agency Seed, shares how radical transparency became the key to his company's growth and success. In this Entrepreneur UK interview, we dive into the powerful impact of openness with clients, teams, and stakeholders, and how it can shape the future of a business.

What inspired you to start your business?

I was inspired by a few things. First, while working in digital marketing, I became increasingly disillusioned with how many agencies were operating at the time. Too often, they would pull the wool over their clients' eyes, selling snake oil solutions that overpromised and under-delivered. Their focus was on their own bottom line - chasing quick wins and short-term profits - rather than helping their clients grow sustainably and achieve long-term success. I believed there was a better way.

At the same time, I saw that the workplace itself desperately needed radical change. Too many companies were stuck in outdated ways of working, where employees were undervalued, micromanaged, and burned out. I knew that an organisation could only thrive if it trusted and empowered its people—treating them fairly, believing in their potential, and giving them the support they need to do the best work of their careers.

I had a vision of creating an agency that was not only transparent and ethical with its clients but also progressive in how it treated its team. I'm proud that at Seed we've built a culture where people feel trusted, valued, and inspired—because when a team is supported and motivated, the work they create is nothing short of extraordinary.

How did you secure your initial funding?

We are and have always been independently funded. From the very beginning, we made a conscious decision to grow organically rather than rely on external investors. While this approach meant our growth was slower at first, it also gave us the freedom to build our business on our own terms. Being independently funded allowed us to focus on creating a sustainable, purpose-driven company without the pressure of hitting unrealistic targets or conforming to someone else's vision. Growing a successful business is already challenging enough, and we didn't want the added burden of investors breathing down our necks, dictating how we should operate, or prioritising profits over people. By funding ourselves, we retained full control over our values, culture, and the way we serve our clients.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Be radically transparent from day one. Whether you're dealing with your team, your clients, or your partners, honesty and openness are essential. Share your challenges, celebrate your wins, and don't hide behind smoke and mirrors. People respect and trust leaders who communicate openly and authentically, and that trust is the foundation of any successful business. At the same time, be crystal clear about your vision and mission, and ensure every stakeholder understands and aligns with it. This includes your team, your clients, and even your suppliers. When everyone is working toward the same goal and understands the "why" behind your business, you create a powerful sense of purpose and direction. Finally, never compromise on your values. Understand your worth - what you bring to the table - and stay firm in your principles, even when it's tempting to take shortcuts or make compromises for short-term gains. Your values are your business's backbone; they define your reputation and the kind of relationships you build.

Share your tips for achieving success

I believe that success starts with clarity—know what success means to you and your business. It's not just about financial metrics or hitting growth targets; it's about creating something that aligns with your values and delivers genuine value to others. Define your vision and ensure every decision you make supports that vision. Radical transparency is another cornerstone of success. Be open with your team, your clients, and your stakeholders. Transparency builds trust, and trust is the foundation of strong, enduring relationships. When people know you're honest and forthcoming, they'll stand by you, even when things get tough. Invest in people. Whether it's your team or your clients, treat them with respect, empower them, and trust them to rise to the challenge. The best work comes from individuals who feel valued, inspired, and aligned with a shared purpose. Be relentless about maintaining your values. In the face of challenges or opportunities that might tempt you to cut corners, always prioritise integrity. Your reputation and the trust you build will outlast any short-term gain. Finally, remember that adaptability is key. The path to success isn't linear, and you'll face unexpected obstacles and opportunities. Stay flexible and be willing to pivot when necessary, but never lose sight of your overarching mission. Success is about resilience, learning from failures, and staying committed to your purpose.