The Business Show UK: Fabiola Doana, Founder Apoyo Courses Ltd. Fabiola Daona envisions a corporate landscape where diversity, inclusion, mental health, and the fight against racism are prioritized. She advocates for eradicating the stigma surrounding mental health and creating workplaces where individuals feel valued, regardless of their background. Daona believes entrepreneurs have a pivotal role in fostering inclusive environments, prioritizing mental well-being, and implementing anti-racism initiatives. In this Entrepreneur UK interview, she reveals how embracing these principles can help entrepreneurs build healthier, more equitable workplaces that drive both individual and organizational success.

