As managing director of The Lane Media, an Ediniburgh based company that partners with businesses to achieve growth, Fearn has overseen an impressive 15% year-on-year growth, fostering a team of 18, and an expanding roster of international clients. His company's foundation is built on the belief that slow, sustainable scaling not only guarantees financial stability but also nurtures a workplace culture focused on people, rather than profit at any cost.

Fearn's journey to success, which began in 2016, was never about racing to achieve fast growth. Instead, his strategy has always been deliberate, choosing to reinvest profits into the business and grow at a pace that made sense for both the agency's financial health and its long-term vision. "The choice for me is simple," Fearn says, explaining the rationale behind his decision to scale slowly. "We started the business with no debt, so we have sustainability. We reinvest our profits year on year to grow the team when certain financial KPIs are reached." While borrowing money for faster growth is something Fearn has considered, he maintains that reinvesting profits has worked best for Lane Media.

The decision to scale slowly has been an intentional one, but it hasn't come without challenges. The first few years, when the company was still small, posed the typical problems that come with tight resources. "It was harder back then, especially when it came to holidays and people off sick," Fearn recalls. "In a larger, faster-growing business, it would be easier to cover for absences." But despite the difficulties, Fearn found that the key to overcoming them was simple: careful planning. "It just came down to careful planning and agility, really. It helped foster a real team dynamic, which we've retained as we've grown."

Looking back on his journey so far, Fearn is unwavering in his belief that slow scaling was the right approach for Lane Media. "It was 100% right for us," he says without hesitation. "Whilst we never set out to scale slowly per se, we have always adopted a sustainable growth philosophy." In fact, the only year the company didn't grow in its nine years of existence was 2020 – and given the global pandemic, that was hardly a setback. For Fearn, the fact that the business has been able to navigate both internal and external challenges while remaining stable is a source of pride. "There is enough pressure being a small business owner without over-investing in people," he reflects. "People are the biggest cost to a business, but also the ultimate lifeblood."

For any business leader, the decision to grow slowly rather than rapidly can feel daunting, particularly when external pressures encourage faster scaling. In such times, staying focused on the long-term vision requires discipline and a strong sense of purpose. For Fearn, motivation during slower growth periods stems from an intrinsic desire to create a business that fosters a people-centric culture. "My motivation comes from trying to cultivate a culture and environment that is people-driven, 'team first,'" he explains. This philosophy is reflected in the way Fearn leads his team and makes decisions, particularly around recruitment, training, and introducing new services. "Creating growth opportunities for people within our team is plenty of motivation," he adds. "I find that if you keep people informed about why you make business decisions – whether it's recruitment, developing new services, or adopting new technologies – it helps keep the team happy and on board."

It's this transparency that helps Fearn weather the pressures that come with slower growth. Being upfront with his team about the pace of change and the reasons behind strategic decisions ensures they feel valued and part of the journey. In his view, this is key to maintaining a strong, motivated workforce even when growth isn't as fast as others might expect. "If you keep people informed about the bigger picture and the steps you're taking to make it happen, they remain engaged," he says.

Indeed, the work culture at Lane Media speaks for itself. Fearn's commitment to a sustainable growth strategy has fostered an environment where his team feels empowered to contribute and share in the company's success. "We've always prided ourselves on maintaining a collaborative and supportive culture, one where we treat every new team member as part of the family," he says. As the company grows and their client base expands internationally, this culture remains integral to Lane Media's success.

Reflecting on his leadership journey, Fearn also sees his approach to scaling as a way of building resilience. As many entrepreneurs can attest, scaling a business quickly comes with its own set of risks, and not all of them are financial. "There's a certain level of stability that comes from slow scaling," Fearn observes. "If you grow too fast, you can become too reliant on external factors. We've focused on growing at a sustainable pace, which has meant we've always been able to remain adaptable."

For anyone considering similar growth strategies, Fearn offers a piece of advice: don't rush. "I think entrepreneurs often get caught up in the idea that they need to grow as fast as possible," he says. "But sustainable growth allows you to build something that can last, something that can adapt to changing circumstances." For Fearn, this approach has allowed him to not just grow his business but also build a legacy based on the importance of people and stability over quick financial returns.

In the competitive world of media agencies, slow and steady may not always seem like the most glamorous path, but for Barry Fearn, it has been the most rewarding one. The Lane Media's success is a testament to the fact that, with patience, a strong team dynamic, and a focus on sustainability, steady growth can yield impressive results in the long run.