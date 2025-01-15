Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Rachel Woolford, founder of North Studio, a boutique wellness space in North Leeds, shares her journey of resilience, risk-taking, and how she turned a personal passion into a thriving fitness community in Leeds.

What does it take to turn a gap in the market into a successful business? For Woolford, the answer lies in embracing challenges head-on and staying true to your values. From leaving a steady job in accountancy to navigating a pandemic as a new entrepreneur, her story is one of grit, adaptability, and the power of community. Here's how she built North Studio into a fitness hub that continues to inspire.

What inspired you to start your business?

My dad had his own business and from a very young age I knew I wanted to start my own business too. My 'entrepreneurial spirit' was always present during my school and university years, I just wasn't sure what industry I'd end up going into. After leaving my accountancy role I decided to pursue a career in fitness. I was disappointed that the Leeds fitness scene didn't have classes like the ones I'd seen in London and the US, so decided to bring my own version to North Leeds. I was very much my own customer.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

Setting up a business in the middle of a pandemic (not purposely) was a relatively big challenge. The studio was ready to open and instructors ready to work, however lockdown kept the doors temporarily shut. Based on small group fitness classes and a personal service, North Studio's community driven values meant establishing itself without a physical presence was tough. When North Studio could finally open, like all other businesses, there were significant restrictions. With a long property lease signed and capital invested into the studio, failure was not an option.

I took the opportunity to make it onto the Leeds fitness scene and despite a tricky start, the studio quickly thrived and our strong community of both instructors and clients grew into something much bigger than I had initially planned. I strongly believe if you're not challenging yourself, then there is no change. I'd urge anyone going into business to embrace challenge rather than avoid it. Whether we like it or not the world around us is constantly changing and our ability to adapt and innovate in response to this, is how the businesses that stick around, do so.

How did you secure your initial funding?

A bank loan for the studio fit out and the equipment was financed. This is the model I've continued to use throughout our expansion. Risky for a new business? Yes. Worth it? Absolutely. Cash flow was tight in the early days, but now, I pride myself on ensuring there's always a contingency in the bank for days when an unexpected bill comes to my desk! Unfortunately, you can't avoid things breaking or something needing replacing, but you can be proactive and look after your cash flow. Your future self will thank you!

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

I think overtime as a business owner you improve at this. When I first opened our doors, I was 24, full of energy and ready to make an impact. I knew 'hard work' was always a must and from watching my dad build his business I was aware tough days were ahead… But the number of setbacks and challenges came as a shock. I had a degree in Business and worked many jobs but honestly, I learnt the most when setting up the business. Staying calm is always advisable. In the midst of chaos, it's important to remember it's very rarely the end of the world and most things in business can be resolved if you're willing to work for a solution and ask for advice from others who have done it before you!

I think adopting a solution-oriented mindset is key. It's ok not to have the answers straight away but someone will be willing to help if you just ask. I have an amazing network of friends and business owners who I have relied upon for support over the last few years and I'd recommend anyone else in business to do the same.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

Firstly, go into it for the right reasons. If your only motive is to make good money, quickly, or you like to be in your comfort zone, then here's my honest and controversial advice - don't do it! If you're passionate about your product or service and you're ready for the biggest journey you've ever embarked on and you're ready to grow a thick skin, then absolutely get started now!

Don't be afraid to ask questions or do things differently than the rest of the industry, and most importantly don't be afraid to mess it all up along the way. If we don't make mistakes, we don't learn. Sometimes that risk you're thinking about taking might just be your biggest pay off. Oh, and there's always something to learn!

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

In business you are always firefighting, it's rarely smooth sailing day to day. Accepting that reduces the stress. And for me personally, over time I've come to accept there are periods when you are full of motivation and new ideas, compared to some weeks when you are completing the essential tasks and the business ticks along but creatively there's nothing in the tank. Both these situations are entirely normal and ok as long as you're getting a decent balance of the two.

Too many new ideas at once can result in a lot of change too quickly and therefore the implantation of the idea may not be as successful as planned. Too many months of ticking along can result in not keeping up with changes in the industry. Complacency is not an option! For me it's really important to have something to work towards and have business changes on the horizon. These don't have to be such significant changes that result in launching a brand new product, it could be making an improvement on an already existing offering.

Share your tips for achieving success....

No one is going to do it for you. Get out there and create your own opportunities. You never know what door will open from one conversation. You can't wait until you have perfect information or know the answer to everything before you get started. Start anyway.

This isn't my tip but I read it somewhere before and it really stuck with me. You can't work ON your business if you're IN your business all the time. One of my amazing team members who has been with North Studio since day one (shout out to Tash Smith) once told me pretty bluntly, as I walked into work on my day off, 'go home, the staff don't need you' (charming!) I was trying to control every detail with no rest. Had I have continued like that weekly I'd have burnt out and the business wouldn't have grown into what it is now. Little does she probably know how significant the day she told me to go home was!