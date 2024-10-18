Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Oliver Chapman, founder and CEO of OCI Group, a supply chain procurement company based in London, has built a business that thrives on innovation and resilience.

Ranked as the fastest-growing UK company with a £1 billion turnover, this entrepreneur's journey highlights how adaptability and smart problem-solving can lead to success, offering valuable lessons for entrepreneurs.

Focusing on sustainability and a unique supply chain model, Chapman shares insights on navigating difficulties in business while creating a profitable venture that's built to last.

What inspired you to start your business?

"I was always interested in business – even from the age of 10. After university, I realised there was a big opportunity and emerging demand in recyclable products. I started my first business and got involved in importing tyres as these were being abandoned, buried in the ground, or even burnt across the globe. I thought this was a big problem that needed solving, so I sourced a company in India who were able to turn the tyres back into oil. This was a joint venture which ended up us creating a new market for the recycling of end-of-life rubber."

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

"OCI really took off once we changed the supply chain model. My first company established this new market for moving rubber and plastic products but in time competitors started creeping in, so we had to change the way we did things and that was a challenge. I began redesigning supply chains for large corporates by 'outsourcing' their procurement, which had never really been done before. Now OCI is involved in sourcing, logistics and flexible capital and that has resulted in our exponential growth over the last five years."

How did you secure your initial funding?

"By the age of 21, I was exporting 200 containers of tyres per week, and we ended up dealing with South Korea and Pakistan, too. That is what kick- started and initially helped fund OCI. The end-of-life rubber business evolved and was eventually absorbed by OCI. Today, OCI focuses on supply chain but it's that core trading understanding that I built up then which I have now implemented into the business. That is what makes OCI what it is today. We have never raised money from funding and I'm proud of that."

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

"I don't really see failures as failures. I don't look at it like that. Hurdles are a natural way of life – nothing is straightforward – and it's no different in business. We looked at our OCI's principals recently and if we see hurdles, we try to jump over them; if we can't, we run around them; and if we can't do that, we go through them. It's a mindset. It's about thinking outside the box and always finding a solution that works."

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

"My belief is that for the average business owner, you may need some seed funding. But if you've got a really good business model and idea, I believe you should be looking at ways to make money out of it. Over the past few years— certainly during and since COVID-19 —we've seen businesses boom and bust. I think traditional business will make a bit of a comeback. Consumers have never spent more money on goods so if you have a sound business model in place that makes profit, rest assured, you'll be able to sleep at night."

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

"I believe a business complication is a business complication, it's not the end of the world. It's not worth dwelling on it or getting upset about it. That's really important and a concept that all aspiring and successful business owners need to bear in mind. It can get you down and we all need to enjoy work. I stay motivated by acknowledging what I've achieved, leaning on the people around me, and remembering to celebrate success."