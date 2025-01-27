Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Running a business with family is often described as either a recipe for disaster or a formula for success. The truth, as with most ventures, lies somewhere in the middle. Family firms are surprisingly resilient - research shows that they account for over two-thirds of businesses worldwide and outperform non-family firms in terms of longevity. Yet the challenges are as pronounced as the advantages, with blurred boundaries, clashing egos, and a lack of structure often derailing even the most well-intentioned collaborations.

Few partnerships, however, navigate this minefield as deftly as Antony and Richard Joseph, the twin brothers behind London based Joseph Joseph, a global leader in innovative kitchenware. Founded in 2003, the company has become synonymous with functional design and modern aesthetics, but its success owes as much to the brothers' approach to partnership as to their product line. Their insights into building and sustaining a family business are worth considering for any aspiring entrepreneurial duo.

"Define roles and responsibilities from day one," advises Antony Joseph, Creative Director of the company. This seemingly obvious rule is one that many family businesses overlook. Trust, often abundant in familial relationships, can paradoxically become a liability in professional contexts. It can lead to unclear decision-making and overlapping responsibilities, which may work in the early days but quickly becomes untenable as a business scales.

"Working with family that you naturally trust can be a definite advantage," Antony acknowledges, "but it can also blur professional boundaries." To counteract this, the Joseph brothers divided their roles based on their individual strengths and granted veto power within their respective areas of expertise. "Establishing this framework ensures you both feel empowered in your position within the business and are aligned with your broader vision," he explains.

This clarity not only reduces friction but allows both parties to focus on the future rather than firefighting over day-to-day decisions. "It also provides a clear decision-making process and ensures there are fewer disagreements, and more time put towards thinking about the company's future," says Antony. The result? Confidence in shared decisions and a united front—qualities any business, family-run or otherwise, could benefit from.

Family businesses, it must be said, are not immune to the hazards of pride and ego. In fact, sibling rivalry or generational clashes often add an extra layer of complexity. Here, the Josephs take a refreshingly pragmatic view. "Entering any partnership requires humility to understand that you are only 50% of the whole," says Antony, with Richard echoing the sentiment. "Your decisions should always prioritise the shared vision, as collaboration is most effective when you're both invested in each other's success." Humility is hardly a common trait among ambitious entrepreneurs, yet it is a necessity when working with family. The Josephs' approach underscores an important truth: a successful partnership requires the ability to set aside personal ambitions in favour of collective goals.

This ethos has benefits beyond the boardroom. "A shared mentality not only strengthens the company but also ensures personal relationships remain a source of trust and support," Richard notes. For family firms, preserving those relationships is often as critical as achieving commercial success. One of the most cited challenges in family businesses is the difficulty of separating personal relationships from professional ones. The Joseph brothers recognise this tension but argue it is, to some extent, unavoidable. "The boundaries between personal relationship and business success often blur," says Richard. "It's nearly impossible to separate the two, especially when working so closely."

Rather than fight this reality, the Josephs have embraced it—albeit with the help of an external advisor. "One way to address this is by consulting with a trusted mentor who acts as an impartial sounding board," Richard suggests. This neutral party provides a perspective free from the emotional weight that family dynamics often carry, ensuring that both voices are heard and decisions remain focused on the business's best interests.

The magic of complementary strengths

While trust is the foundation of any family business, complementary skills are its scaffolding. A division of labour based on expertise allows each partner to thrive in their own domain. "Ensure your partnership is built on complementary skill sets and a shared commitment to equal contribution," Antony advises.

In the Josephs' case, Antony's creative focus is balanced by Richard's strategic and business-oriented mindset. "If one partner excels in strategy and business development while the other shines at creative execution, you'll naturally cover more ground and avoid stepping on each other's toes," Richard explains.

This division of roles, paired with equal dedication, ensures that both partners contribute meaningfully to the business's success. "Ultimately, a partnership only thrives when both partners bring the same level of dedication and effort," Antony adds. The Josephs' advice resonates beyond the confines of family firms. Their emphasis on clear roles, humility, and leveraging complementary strengths applies equally well to partnerships of any kind. Yet their experience also highlights the unique challenges and rewards of working with family.

Research suggests that family businesses are particularly well-suited to weathering crises, thanks to their long-term outlook and shared commitment. The Josephs exemplify this resilience, having navigated the pressures of entrepreneurship without compromising their relationship or vision.

For aspiring entrepreneurial duos, the brothers' wisdom offers a simple but powerful blueprint. "Your differences are your biggest strengths," Antony concludes, "and your shared work ethic is the glue that binds you together."

Their story serves as a reminder that while family businesses may face unique challenges, they also have unparalleled potential to succeed - provided they are built on a foundation of respect, structure, and shared purpose.

