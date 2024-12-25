You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

As the year draws to a close, serial entrepreneur Mike Greene reflects on the personal and professional traditions that fuel his success. From identifying key lessons learned to balancing business and charity, Greene emphasises the importance of adaptability and focus, especially during the holiday season.

What's a Christmas tradition—personal or professional—that has shaped your entrepreneurial philosophy?

One Christmas tradition that has shaped my entrepreneurial philosophy is reflecting on the year gone by and identifying three key lessons to carry into the new year. It's a simple yet powerful practice I started with my family: Between Christmas and New Year, we each share our top learning from the year. Translating this to business, I use the same approach to review successes, challenges, and missed opportunities with my mentees and teams. This reflection not only drives improvement but reinforces the mindset that every experience—good or bad—is a step towards growth.

For many, the festive season highlights the tension between commerce and community—how does your business navigate this balance?

For me, the festive season is about integrating commerce with community, not seeing them as opposing forces. Through my mentoring and business work, I teach that long-term success stems from adding value—not just to customers, but to the communities you serve. This ethos underpins my support of over 100 charities and my commitment to empowering entrepreneurs to create businesses that are both profitable and purposeful. The holidays are the perfect time to amplify this, reminding businesses that giving back and building meaningful relationships can also strengthen their brand and impact….…It also often pays back multi-fold though – my charitable and community support has led to me being awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Education, being appointed a Deputy Lieutenant of Cambridgeshire, being asked to be Chair for Chamber of Commerce in Peterborough & Stamford to name a few.

What is the most important lesson your business has taught you this year?

This year, the biggest lesson has been the power of adaptability. Whether mentoring businesses or leading property projects, I've seen how rigid plans can falter in the face of change. The businesses that thrived were those that stayed agile—quickly reassessing their strategies, focusing on the fundamentals, and having the courage to pivot when needed. It's a reminder that success isn't about sticking to the plan at all costs; it's about having the clarity to adapt and the resilience to keep moving forward.

If you could give one piece of advice to other entrepreneurs about surviving and thriving through the holiday season, what would it be?

My advice is simple: don't confuse activity with accomplishment. The holidays can be a whirlwind of tasks, but focusing on the three most meaningful actions each day can keep you grounded and productive. Take time to pause, recharge, and prioritise what truly matters—both personally and professionally. After all, great businesses aren't built on busyness; they're built on focus, purpose, and making every action count.