In a world where mental health is often sidelined, Louis Watkins, founder of Clear For Men, is working to change the narrative.

Clear For Men isn't just another skincare brand - it's a movement, smashing stigmas, sparking conversations, and redefining how men approach mental health and self-care.

"Clear For Men was born out of my own mental health journey," Louis explains. "I went through a period where I felt completely burnt out, isolated, and lost. Experiencing anxiety for the first time was overwhelming, and I didn't feel like I could open up to anyone about it. The weight of bottling everything up made things worse, and I realised how lonely it feels when there's no outlet or support."

Louis's own experiences with mental health fueled his desire to create a brand that goes beyond skincare. "I wanted to create a brand that could spark conversations and foster a sense of community - something I desperately needed at that time. Clear For Men isn't just a skincare brand; it's about bringing people together and reminding them that they're not alone in how they feel."

A key part of the brand's mission is its "Take Five" community—a space for men to connect and share their experiences. "That's why the Take Five community, which fosters support and conversation, is so central to what I do," Louis shares. "It's about breaking the stigma both around mental health and self-care in men."

At the heart of this initiative is Louis's openness about his own struggles with mental health. "Talking openly about my own mental health on social media is part of that mission. I want to show others that vulnerability is okay and that we all benefit from normalising these conversations."

For Louis, Clear For Men isn't just about slapping on skincare - it's about kicking down barriers, sparking real talks, and making mental health a priority for men everywhere. "A big part of my strategy is fostering genuine connections and conversations around mental health," he explains. "Last year, I spoke at Airbus on National Suicide Prevention Day and sponsored a Wellness event for International Men's Day, where I shared my own mental health journey. These opportunities are incredibly important because they allow me to connect with people on a deeper level and show that they're not alone in how they feel."

Louis's goal is to expand these mental health talks across schools, businesses, and communities in the UK. "This year, I'm expanding these talks to include schools, organisations, and communities across the UK. For example, I'll be speaking at a Run Club in Birmingham soon, and I plan to do more events like this to spark connections and break the stigma around mental health."

In addition to in-person events, Louis is using social media, particularly TikTok, to further his mission. "Another key strategy is through TikTok. I want to focus my time and energy on live-streaming, where I focus on self-care, mindfulness, and grounding in the moment. These streams aren't about pushing the product; they're about building a community and encouraging conversations."

Clear For Men's commitment to mental health is also reflected in their financial contributions. "A portion of every sale is donated to mental health charities. I also want to partner with mental health organisations to help amplify not only my mission, but to normalise conversations about mental health."

For entrepreneurs interested in integrating social impact into their business model, Louis has some valuable advice. "My biggest advice is to have a clear why behind what you're doing," he says. "For me, Clear For Men is about much more than skincare—it's about creating a space where conversations around mental health and self-care for men are normalised. That deeper purpose has given me a real connection to what I do and the impact I want to make."

Louis stresses the importance of passion when creating a business with a social impact. "When you're passionate about the change you're trying to create, it fuels everything. It's no longer just about running a business or making money. It's about making a genuine, positive impact on people's lives. For me, that means sparking conversations, advocating for mental health, and building a community where men feel less alone."

He goes on to explain that having a mission beyond the product can resonate deeply with customers. "So, my advice would be to make your mission bigger than what you sell. When your business stands for something meaningful, it not only drives you forward but also resonates deeply with your audience. A social impact focus turns your business into a force for good, and that's what makes it truly stand out."

As a solo entrepreneur, Louis's approach to leadership is shaped by his mental health experiences. "Although I'm a solo entrepreneur, my experience with mental health has definitely shaped the way I approach people and situations. When I was struggling, it wasn't visible to others, highlighting that we never truly know what someone else is going through. That has made me more empathetic and understanding of how people might be feeling, even if they're not showing it."

This empathy extends to how Louis leads his business. "As a result, I approach every situation with compassion and patience. I'm not just empathetic toward others, but also toward myself. This understanding influences the way I interact with people, and I always lead by showing kindness and remembering that everyone is facing their own battles."

Louis believes that society's view of male vulnerability is shifting in a positive direction. "I definitely believe society's view of male vulnerability is shifting in a positive way. Conversations about mental health and male vulnerability are happening more often, and it's encouraging to see how many men are now willing to open up."

However, Louis acknowledges that more work is needed to fully normalise these conversations. "While the progress is heartening, I believe there's still more work to be done to fully normalise these conversations and make vulnerability a strength rather than something to shy away from."

He also believes businesses have an important role to play in this cultural shift. "Businesses can lead this change in different ways, depending on their capabilities. For example, I will go live on social media, as it's widely accessible and I'm able to connect with people who may not necessarily be comfortable with talking at this moment in time."

Louis's goal is to continue expanding these conversations and bring them to more organisations in the coming years. "In 2025, I plan to expand my mental health talks. My experience at Airbus in September 2024 showed the positive impact these conversations can have, and I aim to bring this to more businesses and organisations."

In an industry where mental health initiatives can sometimes be seen as a trend, Louis focuses on authenticity and action. "The way I address scepticism about mental health-focused brands being a trend is by prioritising authenticity and action over simply promoting a product," he says. "I openly share my own mental health journey on social media to remind others that they're not alone in how they feel. This transparency helps to build trust and show that mental health is at the heart of everything I do."

Louis continues, "Additionally, I'm focusing on hosting live streams dedicated solely to mental health, wellness, and self-care, without any focus on the product. These sessions are about creating a safe space for conversation, which reinforces our mission beyond skincare."

Looking ahead, Louis has big plans for Clear For Men. "In the next five years, I want Clear For Men to be recognised as a leading brand making a meaningful impact in mental health. By 2030, my goal is to raise £50,000 for mental health charities as part of our larger aim of £100,000 by 2040. This will be achieved by continuing to donate a portion of our sales and running impactful campaigns that focus on awareness and giving back."

In addition to growing the business's social impact, Louis also plans for Clear For Men to expand its product offerings. "Product expansion is essential too - not only to meet the needs of our community, but also to drive more contributions to mental health causes," he says. "Alongside this, I'm committed to making Clear For Men more sustainable by introducing reusable or refillable packaging solutions, like aluminium bottles and pouches."

Looking ahead, Louis envisions Clear For Men evolving into more than just a skincare brand - it's set to become a powerhouse in reshaping how we talk about male mental health, showing that business can be a game-changer for social impact.