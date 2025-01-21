A new initiative is challenging traditional education by focusing on skills like curiosity, collaboration, and problem-solving, aiming to move beyond the confines of grades.

In a world where traditional education systems are increasingly criticised for failing to equip children with the skills they need, Alan Tang, co-founder of Pembroke based Collaboration Laboratory (CoLab), is on a mission to challenge the status quo. "There's a stat—67% of the public believe the education system is failing to teach children the right skills—that really scares us," he says. "We wanted to make a difference."

For Tang, that difference comes in the form of CoLab, an innovative platform designed to teach skills that go far beyond the classroom curriculum. "Our mission is to teach skills that aren't taught in schools in a fun, engaging way; to nurture children's curiosity, foster collaboration, and cultivate their problem-solving abilities," he explains. Parents, impressed by CoLab's approach, have described it as "Pokémon meets Sherlock Holmes" - a badge of honour for a venture determined to reimagine how children learn.

Changing minds, One parent at a time

Yet for all its ambition, CoLab's journey has not been without challenges. As Tang acknowledges, their vision has required careful persuasion to gain traction. "This idea of social-emotional skills and 'soft skills' being important is still a relatively new idea for parents," he admits. "We've had to take parents on this educational journey with us."

Despite this hurdle, CoLab's approach has struck a chord. "We've been lucky that our curriculum and classes have resonated with the parents we've worked with," Tang says. This grassroots support has allowed the company to grow in what he describes as a "measured way," avoiding the pitfalls of overextension while building trust with its audience.

Now, the message is spreading further. "We've just started getting inbound requests from schools," Tang shares, a sign that CoLab's vision for a more holistic approach to education is beginning to take root. "We really do want to help change the narrative of education for the better, moving away from grades towards the holistic development of the child."

CoLab's focus on impact over profit is perhaps most evident in its funding model. While many startups rely on outside investment to scale, Tang and his team have opted for a different path. "We're bootstrapped," he says simply. "We've been approached by various big-name institutions offering investment, but we're keen to keep the mission pure and so have avoided taking any outside investment."

This independence allows CoLab to prioritise its core values. "This allows us to focus on social impact," Tang notes, adding that the company donated close to $40,000 worth of scholarships last year. It's a commitment that underscores the team's dedication to ensuring their vision reaches as many children as possible, regardless of financial barriers.

Learning from setbacks

Like any startup, CoLab has faced its share of setbacks. Tang, however, takes a pragmatic approach to the challenges that come with running a young business. "That's the startup journey, so we've just adapted," he says.

While the problems so far have been relatively minor—"some of our team moved on, some of the tech has broken during a session"—Tang views these moments as opportunities to grow. "Ultimately, every experience is a learning opportunity, and we have taken those lessons onboard to improve our offering," he reflects.

This attitude of resilience and adaptability is central to CoLab's ethos, reflecting the very skills they aim to instil in their students. Having built CoLab from the ground up, Tang is well-placed to offer advice to those considering their own entrepreneurial journey. His philosophy is refreshingly straightforward: "Build something that 1) makes you money, 2) is something you're good at, and 3) you care about."

Tang also believes there's no need to reinvent the wheel. "Sometimes, innovation is less about creating something entirely new and more about doing something existing in a better way," he says. CoLab's success, built on this principle, is a testament to the power of refining rather than revolutionising.

Finding motivation in impact

The emotional volatility of startup life is a reality Tang doesn't shy away from. "The startup life is full of ups and downs, and it can cause a lot of emotional volatility," he acknowledges. During tough times, he finds motivation in the feedback CoLab receives from parents and students.

"When this happens, I listen and read through the feedback the parents and students send us," Tang says. "This allows me to reflect on the real-world impact we have, and it puts everything else into perspective."

The positive feedback serves as a reminder of why he started CoLab in the first place: to make a tangible difference in the lives of children. For Tang, success has been hard-won but deeply fulfilling. Reflecting on the past year, he highlights the importance of persistence and relationship-building. "Nothing comes easy," he says. "You really do have to put in the effort to make something happen."

In 2023, that effort paid off. Tang spent much of the year building partnerships and a community around CoLab—a process that required patience and dedication. The result? In 2024, CoLab won the Edufuturist Award, a recognition of their innovative approach to education.

A vision for the future

Looking ahead, Tang remains focused on CoLab's mission: to change the narrative of education and help children develop the skills they need to thrive. With growing interest from schools and a community of supportive parents, the future looks promising.

But for Tang, the work is far from over. "We're just getting started," he says, his passion for the mission undimmed. As CoLab continues to grow, its commitment to rethinking education—one curious, collaborative child at a time - remains at its heart.