Jennie Bayliss spent over a decade building an entrepreneurial career, culminating in the acquisition of LETTERBOX Cocktails—a business delivering ready-to-mix cocktail kits to homes across the UK. Her journey reflects the changing face of modern entrepreneurship, where innovation meets everyday convenience.

Winning the £100K Launchpad award at The Business Show 2024 was a great way to end the year. The prize provides crucial support for the business, including £100,000 in funding, alongside a wealth of business services to aid growth.

In 2023, Bayliss acquired LETTERBOX COCKTAILS, but her entrepreneurial roots stretch back to launching a virtual PA business over a decade ago. This early venture laid the groundwork for her later success, honing her skills in problem-solving and self motivation. Reflecting on this experience, Bayliss explains, "I started my first business 14 years ago. It was a virtual PA company. I wanted to create something I could set up and manage while still doing the work myself."

Despite her diverse ventures, she describes her transition into the world of LETTERBOX COCKTAILS as driven by a desire to find something that had potential. "I was initially looking for a boring business," Bayliss says, laughing. "I wanted something I could create and sell in the future, and then I came across LETTERBOX Cocktails." While it certainly wasn't the boring project she had in mind, Bayliss has no regrets.

Her acquisition of LETTERBOX Cocktails in 2023 wasn't planned as a grand venture. In her own words, she was looking for something simple, steady, and—ironically—"boring." Instead, she found a platform brimming with untapped potential. Under her leadership, the brand has grown into a spirited player in the cocktail industry, combining the convenience of ready-to-mix kits with an ethos of creativity. Bayliss's forward-looking strategy includes a rebrand, new product launches, and a move into the non-alcoholic sector, a burgeoning market ripe for innovation. What started as a side project rapidly evolved into a business that Bayliss believes has the potential to offer something truly unique. "I thought there was so much potential in it. If I can set this up as a business, we can create something really amazing," she reflects.

The entrepreneur acknowledges that one of the toughest parts of running a business is isolation and candidly acknowledges the frequent reality of tackling problems alone. "The hardest part is when you face a problem, and it's just you solving it," she admits. "But I'm really good at problem-solving, so that's what keeps me going." However, Bayliss points out that her approach to overcoming the loneliness of entrepreneurship has been through finding connection, so instead of retreating, she has leaned into the power of networks and community. "I found support in networking groups and other entrepreneurs. It's so important to connect with people who understand the challenges you face," she says, emphasising that the sense of community and shared experiences can make a world of difference. Her approach highlights an essential lesson: resilience and resourcefulness are cultivated not in isolation but through collaboration and shared experiences. She credits mentors, peers, and even competitors for helping her navigate the often-unforgiving terrain of business ownership. Her journey is also marked by the lessons she's learned along the way. When asked what surprised her most about herself, Bayliss shares, "It takes a lot for me to get stressed now. I didn't think I had that in me when I was younger, but I've learned that resilience is essential."

The rise of non-alcoholic beverages in the market is another area Bayliss is keen to tap into. "There's definitely a growing market for non-alcoholic drinks. We've seen a lot of interest, especially around Christmas, where we offer both alcoholic and non-alcoholic specials," she shares, noting that demand for non-alcoholic cocktails has already seen a positive response. This forward-thinking approach is reflected not only in her interest in emerging trends like non-alcoholic beverages but also in her commitment to continuous learning and mentorship to ensure business growth. Bayliss emphasises the importance of seeking guidance to avoid common mistakes and to shape a more successful business. "Be really curious. Ask questions, learn from others, and never be afraid to reach out for help," she says. She also stresses the importance of mentorship, saying, "If you have the opportunity to find a mentor, take it. It can help you avoid mistakes and shape your business in a way that's more successful."

Looking at the current landscape of entrepreneurship, Bayliss remains optimistic, focusing on what's possible, believing entrepreneurship should be taught at school. "It's an exciting time. There are endless opportunities now," she says. "I think schools should focus more on teaching entrepreneurship. Every child should be aspiring to have their own business. The possibilities are endless." Passionate about entrepreneurship education, Bayliss remembers; "When we were young, they'd ask you what you wanted to be - a doctor, a teacher or a lawyer. Now, you can be anything. You can be a content creator, an online gamer or a podcaster. There are so many new avenues to explore."

Bayliss is part of a new wave of entrepreneurs redefining what it means to succeed. Her rise from running a modest virtual PA service to steering LETTERBOX Cocktails towards national recognition is a case study in grit and vision. Securing the prestigious £100K Launchpad award caps off a transformative year, giving Bayliss the financial resources and strategic support to take her company to the next level in 2025. But, as ever with her story, it is not just about personal success; it is a broader reflection of how small businesses can adapt, innovate, and thrive in a shifting economic landscape.

Winning the Launchpad award also reinforces Bayliss's belief in the value of seeking support and guidance. Beyond the £100,000 funding, the package provides a vital network of resources and mentorship, helping businesses like LETTERBOX Cocktails scale up with confidence. For Bayliss, it represents not just an endorsement of her vision but an opportunity to cement the brand's position as a market leader.

Bayliss is also vocal about a wider mission—to normalise entrepreneurship as a viable path for younger generations. She sees opportunity everywhere, from the growing creator economy to the rise of independent businesses in underserved niches. This belief fuels her call for entrepreneurship to be taught in schools, a challenge to outdated notions of career aspiration. Why not, she asks, encourage children to dream of becoming business owners alongside more traditional professions?

As LETTERBOX Cocktails charts its course for growth, Bayliss's broader ambition to shape a more inclusive and innovative entrepreneurial landscape feels strikingly contemporary. At a time when economic uncertainty looms, her optimism and pragmatism stand out. With fresh funding, bold ideas, and a clear vision, Bayliss is proving that with a strong foundation and a creative mindset, small businesses can achieve something extraordinary.

Looking ahead, Bayliss is focused on growth for LETTERBOX Cocktails. "We're looking to rebrand, launch new products, and build on the support we've received. This year is all about consolidation—making sure we leverage the help we've been given through the 100K Launchpad to take the business to the next level," she shares. Bayliss also sees collaboration as key to future success. "We've already started working with influencers and brands, and we're open to more collaborations," she says, pointing out that they're open to partnerships that expand their reach. "I think there's so much potential in collaborating with businesses that compliment ours." As for her future, with the Business Show's £100K Launchpad prize in hand, Bayliss is focused on making LETTERBOX Cocktails a key player in the cocktail box industry, continuing to innovate and expand her business. "We have big plans this year, and we're committed to growing LETTERBOX Cocktails into something special," she concludes.

Watch this space.