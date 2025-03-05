AMASS Brands redefines premium beverages, earning investments from Derek Jeter, Adam Levine, and others with nationwide presence at major retailers like Whole Foods.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Beverage consumers have changed. Legacy brands haven't.

That's why AMASS Brands made such a strong impression on the $900B beverage industry with its premium portfolio of brands. Since introducing their namesake gin in 2018, they've moved with a vision to revolutionize the industry.

In the years after, they rapidly grew into an emerging industry leader, earning investments from Derek Jeter, Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo, and First Beverage Group. And with their aggressive M&A strategy, those investments are no surprise. In total, AMASS Brands has grown their portfolio to include 16 distinct brands.

The numbers prove it: AMASS's revenue soared 1,000% year-over-year to $33M in 2023, the company says. And their retail presence in 40,000+ locations, including Whole Foods, Erewhon, and SoHo House, shows they're making waves.

Now, with plans to nearly triple retail presence by 2028, AMASS is becoming the next big name in beverages.

Here's how they're doing it and why investors are noticing.

How AMASS is redefining premium beverages

AMASS is capturing this shift through premium, natural, and innovative beverages that align with modern demand:

Award-winning gin and botanical spirits.

Celebrity-backed tequila and mezcal. The company is also behind Calirosa, Adam Levine's premium tequila aged in California red wine barrels, and Gem & Bolt, a distinctive mezcal infused with damiana.

Non-alcoholic innovation. AMASS owns Good Twin, an organic alcohol-free sparkling beverage sold nationwide at Whole Foods, and is behind the rapid success of De Soi, a non-alcoholic aperitif co-founded by a prominent celebrity.

AMASS owns Good Twin, an organic alcohol-free sparkling beverage sold nationwide at Whole Foods, and is behind the rapid success of De Soi, a non-alcoholic aperitif co-founded by a prominent celebrity. Organic and biodynamic wines. Through its acquisition of Natural Merchants, AMASS is leading the charge in organic, no-sulfur-added, and biodynamic wines imported from Spain, Italy, France, and beyond.

This diverse, high-growth portfolio positions AMASS across multiple booming beverage sectors, giving them a scalable platform for rapid expansion.

A business model built for rapid growth

By 2028, AMASS says it plans to nearly triple its retail footprint, expanding into 100,000+ locations through a combination of new product launches and strategic acquisitions.

Their scalable wholesale platform allows them to bring brands to market faster and more efficiently than competitors, accelerating growth across multiple beverage categories, the company says. That's important, considering the $900B global beverage industry is undergoing a major shift, with natural, organic, and non-alcoholic beverages outpacing traditional categories.

AMASS Brands' business model is built for mass retail and high-end hospitality, ensuring strong margins and broad market appeal, the company says. Whether through grocery and specialty stores, hotels, bars, restaurants, or direct-to-consumer, AMASS' multi-channel strategy offers the flexibility to scale while maintaining premium positioning, a rare advantage in the beverage industry.

Investors are taking note

With the company reporting 1,000% revenue growth in 2023 and a national presence across retailers such as Whole Foods and Erewhon, AMASS has attracted high-profile investors, including:

Derek Jeter: Baseball legend turned investor in disruptive brands.

Baseball legend turned investor in disruptive brands. Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo: Co-founders of Calirosa Tequila, a fast-growing AMASS brand.

Co-founders of Calirosa Tequila, a fast-growing AMASS brand. First Beverage Group: Leading investment firm focused on high-growth beverage companies.

AMASS's ability to capture multiple high-growth markets while securing retail dominance is what makes it such an exciting investment.

But here's what's most exciting: This opportunity isn't just reserved for celebrities and institutional investors. AMASS is now allowing retail investors to own a stake in one of the fastest-growing beverage brands.

And, to make things even sweeter, early investors are eligible to receive exclusive bonus shares.

Don't miss your chance to invest in AMASS Brands today.

This is a paid advertisement for AMASS Regulation CF Offering. Please read the offering circular at invest.amassbrands.com.