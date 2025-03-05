Disney Is Cutting 200 Jobs, Eliminating FiveThirtyEight, and Consolidating ABC News' '20/20' and 'Nightline' Teams. Here's What We Know. The cuts were announced on Wednesday in an internal memo.

By Erin Davis

Disney is cutting around 200 jobs in its ABC television division, according to an internal memo first reported by Status. Employees were notified on Wednesday.

The layoffs, about 6% of the news workforce, will mostly affect the ABC News division in New York. There will also be staffing and programming cuts to Disney Entertainment Networks' Freeform and FX channels, per the Wall Street Journal.

Related: Here's How Much 8 CEOs Made in 2024, From JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to Disney's Bob Iger

"ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks continually evaluate new ways to effectively manage resources and boost efficiencies," the memo read.

Changes to TV programming and digital news are also a part of the cuts.

ABC News Studios and the television shows "20/20" and "Nightline" will be consolidated into one team.

Meanwhile, FiveThirtyEight (538), the data-driven site founded by Nate Silver, which had about 15 employees after layoffs last year, will be shut down.

Disney has cut more than 8,000 roles since 2023, per Bloomberg.

Related: Disney Announces Major Executive Changes, Including When CEO Bob Iger Is Leaving. Here's What We Know.

Erin Davis

Entrepreneur Staff

Freelance Writer

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

These Are the 10 Highest-Paying 'Little-to-No-Experience-Required' Side Hustles Right Now

Want to start a side hustle? It pays to be strategic.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Treasury Department Will Not Enforce BOI Requirements for U.S. Small Businesses. Here's What to Know.

As of last week, business owners faced a March 21 deadline to complete the report. Now, the deadline has been suspended.

By Sherin Shibu
Fundraising

Seeking VC Funding? Make Sure You Have the Answers to These 5 Questions

These are the essential questions that venture capitalists ask founders to assess their startup's potential, focusing on the management team, market opportunities, early traction and financial understanding.

By Hilt Tatum IV
Living

Swing into the Season Like a Pro with This $90 Golf Simulator

With 38,000+ virtual courses, practice anytime, anywhere.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Leadership

What Are You Doing to Close the Gender Pay Gap? Start With These 3 Steps.

If you want to honor Equal Pay Day, start with these three actions to help close the pay gap in our workplaces.

By Mita Mallick