CEO pay is on the rise, with some making tens of millions more in 2024 than they did in 2023.

CEO pay has skyrocketed in recent years, with recent executive pay filings at top companies cementing the trend.

Compensation figures for 2024 released last week through filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed that overall CEO pay increased compared to 2023, including $10 million more for Apple's Tim Cook and a 26% bump for Goldman Sachs' David Solomon.

According to the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), CEOs were paid 290 times more than the average worker in 2023 — compared to 21 times as much in 1965.

Here's how eight CEOs were compensated in 2024, from Starbucks' Brian Niccol to Qualcomm's Cristiano Amon.

Brian Niccol

Brian Niccol. Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Title, company: CEO of Starbucks

2024 compensation: $96 million ($61,538 in salary plus a $5 million cash bonus and $90 million in stock awards)

2023 compensation: He earned $22.5 million in 2023 at Chipotle.

Niccol, 50, began leading Starbucks on September 9 and was previously CEO of Chipotle. The $90 million he earned in stock awards in 2024 came from Starbucks buying out the Chipotle shares he forfeited when he left Chipotle.

Tim Cook

Tim Cook. Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Title, company: CEO of Apple

2024 Compensation: $74.6 million ($3 million salary plus the remainder in stock awards)

2023 compensation: $63.2 million

Cook, 64, earned $74.6 million in 2024, over $10 million more than he made in 2023. His base salary has remained $3 million for the past three years. Cook famously took a 40% pay cut in 2023 after a shareholder vote revealed that the percentage of Apple shareholders who supported his pay declined from 94.9% in 2021 to 64% in 2022.

Bob Iger

Bob Iger. Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Title, company: CEO of Walt Disney Co.

2024 compensation: $41.1 million ($1 million salary plus the remainder in cash bonus and stock awards)

2023 compensation: $31.6 million

Iger, 73, made about 30% more in 2024 than he received in 2023 because of Disney's box office performance and its newfound profitability in streaming. Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus made $321 million in profit during the fourth quarter of 2024 and $47 million in the third quarter, the first two quarters that streaming was profitable for Disney.

David Solomon

David Solomon. Photo by Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Title, company: CEO of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

2024 compensation: $39 million ($2 million salary plus $8.3 million in cash bonuses, with the remainder in stock awards)

2023 compensation: $31 million

Solomon, 63, saw his compensation in 2024 increase 26% from 2023. He and Goldman president and chief operating officer John Waldron each received retention bonuses of $80 million in restricted stock this month. The bonuses vest in January 2030, so only if Solomon and Waldron choose to stay at the company for another five years.

Jamie Dimon

Jamie Dimon. Photo by Manuel Orbegozo/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Title, company: CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

2024 compensation: $39 million ($1.5 million salary plus the remainder in cash bonus and stock awards)

2023 compensation: $36 million

Dimon, 68, made 8.3% more in 2024 after JPMorgan posted its highest annual profit yet in 2024. The bank had a record-high net income of $58.5 billion in 2024.

Cristiano Amon

Cristiano Amon. Photo by Rita Franca/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Title, company: CEO of Qualcomm

2024 compensation: $25.9 million ($1.35 million salary plus the remainder in stock awards)

2023 compensation: $23.5 million

Amon, 54, stepped into the CEO role in 2021 and has been at Qualcomm for 27 years. He made close to double the compensation of any other executive, with chief technology officer James Thompson taking home the second-biggest pay at $13 million.

Paul Reilly

Paul Reilly. Photo by Scott Eells/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Title, company: CEO of Raymond James Financial

2024 compensation: $24.05 million ($750,000 salary plus a $11.65 million cash bonus and the remainder in stock awards)

2023 compensation: $20.55 million

Reilly, 70, is set to leave the CEO position on February 20 and transition to the role of executive chairman. His achievements include recruiting advisors who made $335 million in combined revenue in 2024 and creating a business continuity program. He made 17% more in 2024 than in 2023.

Jenny Johnson

Jenny Johnson. Photo by Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Title, company: CEO of Franklin Templeton Investments

2024 compensation: $17.2 million ($750,000 salary plus the remainder in stock awards)

2023 compensation: $15.1 million

Johnson, 60, has had a 35-year career at Franklin Templeton, culminating in becoming CEO in 2020. Franklin Templeton was founded in 1947 by her grandfather, Rupert H. Johnson Sr.

