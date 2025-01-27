You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Liz Taylor, CEO of Manchester based Taylor Lynn Corporation (TLC), has spent decades at the forefront of the luxury events industry, crafting unforgettable experiences for high-profile clients. Her journey from single mother with a dream to the helm of a multimillion-pound business is one of resilience and an unwavering belief in her abilities.

"It all started with a chance meeting at The Midland Hotel in Manchester," Taylor recalls. "The sales director mentioned they needed someone to plan their client party - I didn't hesitate. I'd never planned an event of that scale before, but I have never been one to shrink from challenges!" Taylor's confidence, honed during her time in retail, was her launchpad. "I knew I could do it, and I was confident I could do it better than anyone else. My retail background had already equipped me with the creativity, attention to detail, and organisational skills needed to succeed. That first event was a huge success, and the rest is history."

In 1985, armed with just a few hundred pounds, Taylor launched Liz Taylor Associates. Eleven years later, she teamed up with Dianne Lynn to form the Taylor Lynn Corporation. The partnership eventually ended with an amicable buyout in 2008—a watershed year when TLC defied the recession to hit a £4 million turnover.

But behind the professional triumph was a deeply personal motivation. "The real driving force behind starting out was my two daughters, Goldie and Katie. As a single parent, they were my inspiration—I wanted to support them financially, make them proud, and show them the value of hard work and determination."

Taylor's career has not been without its challenges, the most notable being the coronavirus pandemic. "The pandemic was devastating for the events industry. It's not something anyone could have predicted, but survival in business requires flexibility and financial resilience in the face of the unexpected."

Rather than wait for the industry to recover, Taylor adapted. "The lockdown brought a halt to the event sector, giving me the opportunity to plan my next move. I knew the live events industry would rebound, but I wasn't about to sit still."

In just 12 weeks, Taylor launched Liz Taylor Consultancy (LTC), secured her first client, and released The Events That Made Me podcast. "LTC allows me to share my experience and expertise with others—and I thrive on every moment of it."

Taylor has always been determined to retain full control of her business. "I used my savings to set up my business and have always avoided working with investors. Self-funding has allowed me to retain complete control over decisions and the direction of the business."

From the beginning, she positioned TLC at the top of the market. "My mantra has always been clear: we may not be the cheapest, but we deliver the best. That commitment to meticulously planned, creative events has been central to our success."

Taylor's approach to setbacks is pragmatic. "I don't see failure as an endpoint; it's always a learning opportunity. If something doesn't work out as planned, it's a chance to adapt and grow. My advice? Don't worry too much. Everything has a way of working out in the end, as long as you keep moving forward."

Motivation, she says, comes down to discipline. "Even in challenging times, I maintain structure in my day. I wake up when my alarm goes off (no snooze button!), start my morning with exercise, and ensure I get eight hours of sleep. It's not about being hard on yourself; it's about creating a framework that keeps you grounded and moving forward, even when things are crazy."

For those starting out, Taylor's guidance is clear: "Build a brand. A great friend once told me that creating a personal brand was key to thriving in the events business. Your brand is your identity - focus on making it distinct and memorable."

She also emphasizes the importance of teamwork. "Surround yourself with the best team. Work hard - it's non-negotiable. And enjoy the rewards. Success isn't just about the destination; it's about embracing the journey, learning along the way, and celebrating the wins."

Liz Taylor's story is one of determination and a refusal to rest on her laurels. From humble beginnings to industry leader, she has built a legacy that serves as inspiration for anyone looking to turn their dreams into reality. As she puts it, "Success is about more than the outcome - it's about how you get there."