As the founder of London based Aptia Group, Bala Viswanathan has built a business that leads in pensions administration and employee benefits. The comoany has achieved impressive milestones, becoming the UK's largest third-party pensions administration firm and a leading employee benefits provider in the US. Now, with 2025 on the horizon, Viswanathan reflects on the key trends, challenges, and strategies that will define entrepreneurship in the UK, as well as the strategies that are driving his business forward.

Technology, sustainability, and expertise: The three pillars of success

As we approach 2025, Viswanathan identifies three core forces: technology, sustainability, and expertise. While technology and sustainability have been important for some time, it is the rise of expertise that is now gaining attention.

"2025 is set to be a pivotal year for entrepreneurs behind businesses of all sizes, and for me, there are three clear transformative forces," Viswanathan says. "Two of which—technology and sustainability—have been consistent for some time, with the third being expertise."

He explains that the traditional association of entrepreneurship with youth has its limits. "There has long been an obsession with entrepreneurship being synonymous with youth, and while new, fresh thinking is always welcome, expertise and experience are a fundamental driver behind being a 'good entrepreneur'," Viswanathan points out. "At Aptia, we balance using decades of experience to design pragmatic, high-impact solutions tailored to industry needs while embracing young entrepreneurs to drive newer solutions."

Viswanathan's approach acknowledges the importance of technology. "Technology is, of course, still a huge catalyst," he notes. "Those technologies that enable automation and efficiency are particularly important. Adopting tech that allows entrepreneurs to be efficient allows our businesses to remain agile and scale operations accordingly."

He also highlights sustainability, stressing that it's no longer optional but essential. "Sustainability is no longer optional; it's a responsibility. Whether it's investing in green initiatives, adopting energy-efficient technologies, or prioritising eco-friendly business practices, we need to ensure that we do what we can to make the world a more sustainable place."

Navigating economic challenges with agility

Viswanathan's approach to navigating economic uncertainty is rooted in agility. "We are focusing on resilience, efficiency, and adaptability to navigate an evolving global economy," he explains.

Given the current global economic shifts, Viswanathan is acutely aware of the challenges posed by new leadership in key economies. "With global economies under new leadership—such as in the US, UK, and India—our focus is on staying attuned to policy changes, inflationary pressures, and regional economic shifts to adapt swiftly."

The key to Aptia's success in this environment, he says, is monitoring external factors while ensuring internal flexibility. "Inflationary pressures, interest rate movements, and volatility are all factors we've accounted for through robust cash flow management, revenue diversification, and streamlined operations."

Viswanathan also emphasizes adaptability in workforce management. "We've embraced offshoring where appropriate, invested in cost-saving technologies, and leveraged the gig economy to access a flexible workforce that can scale operations dynamically," he adds. "So realistically, monitoring the world around us and maintaining an agile business means we can change as economies change and thrive as a result."

Sustainability as a core business commitment

For Viswanathan, sustainability goes beyond buzzwords. It is integral to Aptia's strategy. "Sustainability is not just a buzzword for us. It's a commitment to making a positive, lasting impact," he states firmly. "For 2025, that means ensuring our business is resilient and puts a focus on community engagement alongside operational longevity."

He is clear that sustainability encompasses more than environmental efforts. "Eco-friendly practices and efficient technologies are vital, but so is enhancing our workplace culture and supporting charitable initiatives that empower local communities," Viswanathan explains. "Listening to stakeholders, clients, and members, innovating responsibly, and continuously striving to do better for the economy is crucial."

The talent retention challenge: Purpose over pay

As the competition for top talent intensifies, Viswanathan identifies a major shift in employee expectations. "Employees seek meaningful work with a stronger sense of purpose than before. There is more competition than ever for top talent, and less and less are there 'ways of working' that employees must fit into."

Aptia's solution to this challenge is to foster a culture of flexibility and empowerment. "Managing the needs of the individual is vital, and though it is almost impossible to do that for all, demonstrating flexibility where you can is not," he says. "Achieving balance will improve retention, and retaining top talent requires a paradigm shift."

Viswanathan's approach is straightforward: "Our strategy is simple: earn loyalty by offering a supportive and dynamic work environment where individuals feel valued and empowered to thrive."

Aptia has also made a move to align employees' interests with company success. "This is why we implemented an all-colleague share plan, meaning every employee is a shareholder—meaning they quite literally share the value they create."

AI and automation

As AI and automation reshape industries, Viswanathan sees them not just as tools, but as essential drivers of his business strategy. "AI and automation are not tools—they are enablers of transformation," he asserts. "They are fundamental to our strategy."

He stresses the importance of integrating AI in a way that complements human potential. "It's not just about adopting AI; it's about integrating it thoughtfully to amplify human potential and ensuring that we implement the benefits AI brings effectively," Viswanathan says. "Those benefits are vast, but perhaps the most important is improved efficiency and quality of service for our clients."

As Aptia moves into 2025, Viswanathan is embracing alternative funding models. "Alternative funding models, such as revenue-based financing and equity partnerships, are becoming more attractive for entrepreneurs and will continue to be so next year," he observes.

For Aptia, which is backed by private equity, the emphasis is on hitting and exceeding performance targets. "For us, as a PE-backed business, our focus remains on hitting key performance indicators and exceeding expectations."

Preparing for a resilient 2025

Viswanathan's approach to entrepreneurship in 2025 reflects a forward-thinking mindset rooted in agility, sustainability, and innovation. His commitment to integrating technology, prioritizing sustainability, and fostering a culture of inclusivity and growth sets a clear path forward for Aptia and other entrepreneurs in the UK.

"Securing funding is always about demonstrating the value your business can create—and we're focused on delivering results that speak for themselves," Viswanathan concludes. As we look toward 2025, his insights offer valuable lessons for entrepreneurs navigating an ever-changing global landscape.

