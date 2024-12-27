For many, entrepreneurship carries an air of glamour—flexible hours, financial independence, and the satisfaction of building something from scratch.

But for Faye McCann, a business strategist and CEO of Gateshead based Biohazard Training, the reality of entrepreneurship is far more nuanced. "It takes time and effort," McCann explains. "People talk about overnight success, but there's no such thing. Without patience, you won't succeed."

McCann's journey to the helm of a high-growth enterprise has been defined by resilience, sacrifice, and an unwavering work ethic. Her reflections on the realities of entrepreneurship dismantle common myths while offering valuable insights for those considering the path themselves.

The consistency of hard work

One of the most surprising lessons McCann has learned—and one she feels many underestimate—is the level of consistency required, even after reaching financial milestones. "People expect that once you've obtained a certain level of success, that your days no longer have to include hard work," she says. "But you have to be really consistent—and the hard work doesn't stop even when you reach six or seven figures."

This message counters the pervasive narrative that success brings ease. For McCann, the grind continues, with new challenges replacing the old at every stage of growth. Entrepreneurship comes with sacrifices, and for McCann, some of the most significant have been personal.

"I've made lots," she admits. "Missing out on precious moments and milestones for my children due to travelling and working away from home has been tough. But I know what I do is bettering my whole family's life." This tension—between pursuing business goals and maintaining personal connections—is one many entrepreneurs wrestle with. For McCann, the long-term vision of improving her family's circumstances helps her stay grounded amid the sacrifices.

Resilience: A key ingredient

Success in entrepreneurship isn't just about hard work; it's also about weathering setbacks with resilience.

"Things will not go your way all the time," McCann states plainly. "For every win, there will be a loss. You have to have the strength to pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and go again."

It's this quality—resilience—that McCann believes is non-negotiable for aspiring entrepreneurs. Without it, the inevitable failures and disappointments can derail even the most promising ventures. Uncertainty is a constant in entrepreneurship, and McCann acknowledges that it's something business owners must learn to navigate.

"Sometimes there's not a plan B," she says. "But having enough cash flow in your business is super important. Even with experience, you never quite know how a launch will go down—and you have to know that everything is a strategic risk and be willing to put in what it takes."

Her advice reflects the high stakes of entrepreneurship, where calculated risks are necessary for growth, but financial preparedness can mitigate potential fallout.

Dismantling the myths

McCann is keen to dispel some of the misconceptions surrounding entrepreneurship, particularly the notion that success is a matter of luck.

"That successful entrepreneurs are lucky—that's the biggest misconception," she says. "There's no luck involved. The harder you work, the luckier you get! It's hard work, determination, grit, and resilience."

This myth, she argues, not only misrepresents the entrepreneurial journey but also undermines the effort and strategy required to achieve success.

Another common misunderstanding McCann highlights is the perceived speed of entrepreneurial success.

"People talk about overnight success, but there's no such thing," she explains. "Without patience, you won't succeed."

For McCann, success has been a slow and deliberate process, marked by consistent effort and a willingness to stay the course through challenges.

Lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs

McCann's experiences offer a blueprint for those looking to embark on their own entrepreneurial journey. Her insights underline the importance of resilience, strategic risk-taking, and a clear-eyed understanding of the sacrifices involved.

While the rewards of entrepreneurship can be immense, McCann is clear that they don't come easily. From long hours to personal sacrifices, the journey requires a level of commitment and grit that many underestimate.

"It's hard work, determination, grit, and resilience," she repeats. And for McCann, those qualities have been the foundation of her success—proving that the glamour of entrepreneurship is earned, not given.