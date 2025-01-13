How To Pull Together The Perfect Pitch Deck

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to pitching your startup, you've only got a few minutes to grab an investor's attention—on average, just 3.44 minutes, according to DocSend. And believe me, that window's getting shorter, putting more pressure on founders to make every second count. One of the biggest mistakes I see founders make is saving the most important information for the end of the deck. We need to understand your concept, why it's essential, and why you're the best person to execute it right from the start. Richard Branson used to do "a Napkin Test." If you couldn't communicate your idea on something as small as the napkin, he wouldn't be interested — most good ideas can be pitched quickly; all the other little details can follow later. Here's everything you need to know about putting together the perfect pitch deck, because first impressions are everything when approaching investors.



Rule #1: Keep It Simple, Keep It Short.

The best pitch decks are straightforward and to the point. When you're putting your slides together, keep thinking of the napkin test – try to communicate your concept and vision in a punchy, clear and concise way. Aim for 10-12 slides in total. Simplicity doesn't just make for a cleaner presentation; it also builds trust. Investors don't have time to wade through endless slides—they want to know what you're pitching and why so they can make an informed decision at that moment. A concise pitch that communicates your vision clearly, even if it's mostly bullet points, is far more effective than one that's crammed with unnecessary detail.

Rule #2: Sell the Vision, Not Just the MVP.

Many founders focus heavily on their Minimum Viable Product (MVP). While the MVP is essential, it's your big vision that truly captures attention and drives interest. Why does your company exist? What's the larger story? Investors want to feel that they're backing someone with potential, someone meaningful, someone who could lead the company beyond the first launch. Keep the jargon minimal and make the purpose of your company understandable in one or two sentences—make it human, relatable, and compelling. Think of the phrase: "It does what it says on the tin."



Rule #3: Tell Them Why You're the Right Person (or Team) to Lead This Company to Success.

Investors invest in people, not just ideas. What relevant skills and hands-on industry experience do you bring? How does your company's mission resonate with you personally, and what drives you to make it a success? Show, clearly and concisely, why you or your team are the right fit to bring this vision to life.

Here's a breakdown of the ideal slides, ensuring each one serves a purpose in telling your story:

1. Title Slide

Company name and tagline.

A visually appealing logo or brand element.

2. Mission Statement

A concise statement of your company's purpose—one or two lines everyone can understand. Aim for simplicity and clarity here. Say what it "does on the tin."

3. The problem

Outline the problem you're looking to solve, including relevant data to back up your claims.

Explain why this problem is significant and why it needs to be addressed.

4. The solution

Explain how your product uniquely addresses the problem.

Highlight key features and explain how they differentiate from those of competitors.

5. Why now (optional)

Describe the timing. Why is this the perfect time for your solution?

Discuss any market trends, technology advancements, or regulatory changes that make your venture relevant now.

6. Your product

Brief overview of your product with visuals (e.g., screenshots or diagrams).

Highlight any other features that offer value to the user/customer.

7. Market Opportunity

Show the market size and growth potential.

Include Total Addressable Market (TAM), Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM), and Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM).

8. Team

Why you're the right person to lead this company to success.

Introduce your core team and their relevant experience.

Mention key hires or any advisors who bring credibility.

9. Initial traction

Share any key milestones or metrics you've achieved so far.

Use graphs or charts to make data digestible and easy to skim read.

10. Competitor analysis

Who are your competitors, and what are their pros and cons?

What will you do differently? How will your company stand out?

11. Financial projections (optional) & business model

Describe how your business will generate revenue.

Mention pricing strategies, revenue streams, and key financial metrics.

12. The ask

Clearly state the amount of funding you're seeking.

Specify how you intend to use the funds to further your mission.

Investors want to see founders who are real, passionate, and open about what they're building. Your pitch deck should feel like you—it's not just about cramming in info. It's about pulling them into your story, showing them a vision that gets them excited and makes them feel like they're part of something big. Find the sweet spot between giving enough detail and keeping it light. Stick with clarity, keep it short, and be authentic. You're not just pitching a product; you're pitching a vision and the hardworking team behind it. Nail that, and those 3.44 minutes will work their magic.