Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jane James, the founder of Manchester based Little Voices Limited, reveals her journey from a sole parent to leading a national award-winning franchise that transforms the lives of children through the arts. With a passion for building confidence and a belief that every child can achieve their dreams, Jane shares her insights on overcoming obstacles, fostering resilience, and the importance of surrounding herself with the right people in business.

What inspired you to start your business?

I wanted to impact young people's lives and help them to see that they could achieve anything that they set their mind to. Through Little Voices drama and singing lessons we help children aged 4-18 to find their voice and build their confidence. They absolutely are able to be the best that they can be. I was sole parent to my 3 month old daughter and despite experiencing an extra marital affair wanted to build a life for her. Creating the model Little Voices enabled me then to franchise nationally across the UK and build a brand that I am extremely proud of.

What was your biggest challenge and how did you overcome it?

I started the business with a friend and as co-founders we had very different visions for the future. I went ahead and franchised but the business divorce was a challenge at the time. COVID-19 was the biggest hurdle for us as schools closed and we needed to pivot online. We did pivot fast, building virtual classrooms within a few days and the business survived and thrived.

How did you secure your initial funding?

I personally funded the growth and also an investor who I knew believed in the brand and backed the business.

Related: Rise and Shine: Franchising with the Sleep Nanny

How do you handle failure or setbacks?

It's never failure, it's a chance to learn and grow. Failure is just the first attempt at learning. My mindset and hunger to develop is definitely a strength for the business. You have to believe in what you do and the impact that you are having. I know that what we do for children and young people is so desperately needed and makes a real difference. I love what we do and every morning I get up eager to start the day.

What advice would you give to someone starting their own business?

As a franchisor wanting to grow a successful franchise brand across the UK or the globe ensure that you are surrounded by the RIGHT people. You are listening to the RIGHT advice. Join the bfa and be really careful who you choose as a franchise partner.

How do you stay motivated during tough times?

It is the support from family, friends and friends in franchising. People whose voices really matter and who know you and want the best for you.

Share your tips for achieving success

The surprising secret to next level success is to FIND YOUR VOICE and LISTEN TO IT! I have 5 tips for achieving next level success by doing this:

1) Be very choosey who you surround yourself with personally and professionally. You become the average of the 5 people you spend most time with so be very picky!

2) Make sure that you are at the centre of your own self care circle. Put yourself first every day and prioritise your health and wellbeing.

3) Remember that every problem has a solution and solutions often emerge when you are least expecting them in the most unusual ways

4) Trust your gut instinct that voice inside you

5) Be exactly where your feet are. Its all that we have the here and now - be present exactly where your feet are.

Related: Subway's Success in the Franchise Industry: Insights from Carrie Walsh, President of Subway EMEA