One of the West Midlands' fastest growing managed IT, communication and cloud security solutions providers has strengthened its footprint in the sporting world with a landmark football deal.

Birmingham based IT solutions provider Intercity has doubled its workforce to 325 over the last five years, and has secured a partnership with Birmingham City as their official IT Support Partner. This collaboration aims to boost the football club's digital infrastructure, ensuring seamless technology integration across its sporting, commercial, and community operations.

The three-year collaboration will involve upgrading IT systems and cloud servers, matchday stadium support, enhancing network connectivity at Blues' Knighthead Training and Academy Grounds, IT transformation advice and delivery of the latest cyber security training. An onsite support engineer from Intercity will also be deployed to ensure 'around the clock' technical support.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Birmingham City Football Club, a cornerstone of our

local community," explained Charlie Blakemore, CEO of Intercity. "This strategic partnership represents a great synergy between two Birmingham-based organisations with deep and passionate roots in the city. Our focus will be on helping the football club with its digital transformation, a critical journey that will boost operations and allow them to focus on their performance both on and off the field."

The deal with 'Blues' follows closely on the heels of Intercity's partnership with Edgbaston Stadium & Warwickshire County Cricket Club. Both sporting institutions have chosen the company for its proven track record and robust delivery of the latest IT solutions and big event experience, as well as its unrivalled commitment to working with them on charitable causes and with community groups. One such example was the Holloway Head-based firm's involvement in Birmingham City's Blue Nose Day initiative, where it contributed towards fundraising to help young people supported by the Birmingham Children's Trust. Charlie continued:

"We have always prioritised building strong partnerships within the community and adding Birmingham City Football Club to our roster is not only a tremendous honour, but a fantastic vehicle for doing good in the local areas we operate in. "There is a real vision and desire from the owners to use football to regenerate places and lives and we will ensure they can do that through the most appropriate use of technology

and by driving shared connections in the city."

Garry Cook, CEO of Birmingham City Football Club, added his support: "We took over just

eighteen months ago, and the focus was on fixing and building the football club. To do that

you need the right technical skillset and Intercity is the best in the business when it comes to

IT solutions – signing the partnership deal was an easy decision."

Intercity, which has a NPS customer service score of 93+, is a modern-day West Midlands 'IT' success story, rising from a £28m turnover business in 2020 to a company generating more than £60m revenues in 2025.

This has been the result of strong organic growth based on outstanding customer service and performance and two strategic acquisitions, the first being Chandler Communications and most recently renowned UK Microsoft solutions experts, Centrality, last year.