Government launches Industrial Strategy Advisory Council to boost growth and living standards The government has revealed the members of the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council, aiming to drive sustainable growth across vital sectors.

By Patricia Cullen

Department of Business and Trade
Industrial Strategy Council

Business leaders from across the UK have been appointed to the newly established Industrial Strategy Advisory Council, tasked with providing independent advice to the government as it crafts a modern Industrial Strategy aimed at supporting long-term economic growth.

The strategy is designed to create a pro-business environment, attracting more international investment while encouraging domestic businesses to scale up and increase their investments. It will prioritise sectors and regions with the highest growth potential over the next decade.

The government is committed to positioning the UK as a prime destination for business investment. The Industrial Strategy and the Advisory Council will play crucial roles in providing investors with a stable foundation for growth and expansion.

As part of the broader Plan for Change to ignite economic growth, the Industrial Strategy will focus on strengthening key growth-driving sectors across the country.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves and Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will attend the first meeting of the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council today (Tuesday, 17 December), where members will gather at Lloyds Insurance in London. The meeting will focus on key issues such as investment, innovation, and overcoming growth barriers in critical sectors, alongside discussions on responses to October's Industrial Strategy Green Paper.

The government will collaborate with businesses, civil society, trade unions, local leaders, and devolved governments to invest in the UK's future, ensuring economic benefits for every region of the country.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

"Driving long-term economic growth requires ambition and collaboration. With the Industrial Strategy Advisory Council, we're bringing together the brightest minds to inform our Industrial Strategy and deliver growth that will improve living standards and that can be felt across every corner of the UK."
