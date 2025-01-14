Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As we start the New Year, many entrepreneurs are setting their sights on fresh goals and intentions. While business growth remains a focus for many, there is a growing trend toward personal development, community empowerment, and resilience. For some, 2025 will be about improving their health, rediscovering their passions, and empowering others. Here's a look at the New Year's resolutions of six entrepreneurs, each approaching the coming year with unique perspectives on success, impact, and balance.

A focus on health and consistency

After years of speaking with inspiring founders, entrepreneurs, and leaders, one entrepreneur, Daniel Ionescu, founder of Millennial Masters podcast and newsletter has identified four key pillars that contribute to success. These pillars, which are centered on physical health, mental sharpness, courage, and collaboration, will guide his resolutions for 2025.

For this entrepreneur, physical health is the foundation of success. "Physical health is everything. Even just 15 minutes of daily exercise can build the consistency that fuels everything else alongside a healthier, balanced diet," he explains. This simple but effective approach to health can help sustain energy levels and ensure that you remain productive in both personal and professional pursuits.

In addition to physical health, mental sharpness and constant learning are crucial. "A sharp mind thrives on constant learning. This year, I'm committing to reading a book a week and tuning my social media consumption to more educational content like podcasts and YouTube videos," he shares. This commitment to self-improvement will help enhance his knowledge and stay at the forefront of his industry.

Ionescu's resolution revolves around courage and risk-taking as he believes real progress emerges from facing challenges head-on. "Growth happens when you take bold risks, even when it's uncomfortable," he says, acknowledging that success often requires stepping out of your comfort zone.

Ultimately, he plans to engage with individuals who share similar values and aspirations, while distancing himself from relationships that don't align with his vision. "Success is rarely a solo journey. Surrounding myself with inspiring, like-minded people while letting go of unaligned relationships is crucial," he notes. For this entrepreneur, 2025 is all about living these principles and embodying his resolutions.

Purposeful progress over productivity

In contrast to the focus on personal growth and health, Anna Bon, founder of DeHealth, a UK-based health tech company, resolution for 2025 is focused on aligning every business decision with a deeper purpose. This entrepreneur has often found herself measuring success by the volume of tasks completed, but she has decided that in 2025, success will be measured by the meaning behind her work.

"My New Year resolution is to focus on purposeful progress rather than simply chasing productivity," she states. "As entrepreneurs, we often measure success by how much we accomplish, but this year, I want to ensure that every project I pursue aligns deeply with my values and contributes to lasting change."

Rather than looking at the bottom line alone, Bon is focused on making sure that her efforts have a lasting, positive impact on the communities and individuals she serves. "How can my efforts improve lives in meaningful ways? How do I empower individuals and communities to thrive?" These are the questions she aims to ask herself as she approaches each new project.

Her shift in focus isn't about doing less; it's about making every action intentional. "Whether it's advancing innovations in healthcare or driving initiatives that give back, I want to ensure that the impact of my work goes beyond metrics and speaks to the heart of what truly matters: creating opportunities for empowerment and well-being," she explains.

This resolution is grounded in the belief that true innovation often arises from moments of reflection and connection. "I've learned that when you align your work with a deeper mission, it leads to more meaningful impact," she says. Her hope is that by prioritising purpose over productivity, others will be inspired to do the same. "By prioritising purpose, I hope to inspire others to build businesses and solutions that leave a legacy of positive change," she says.

Empowering women in a male-dominated industry

For Jacine Rutasikwa, managing director and co-founder of Matugga Distillers, a premium spirits company, her New Year's resolution is centered on supporting and empowering women within the spirits industry. As the first Black woman to own and lead a distillery in the UK, Rutasikwa understands the challenges of breaking into and thriving in a traditionally male-dominated field. In 2025, she is determined to empower more women, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, to follow in her footsteps.

"My New Year's resolution is to support more female entrepreneurs, particularly in the spirits industry, by sharing my experiences to inspire the next wave of changemakers," she says. Having succeeded in an industry where women are still underrepresented, she is eager to give back by offering mentorship and resources to other women. The spirits industry, she notes, thrives on innovation and diversity. Nonetheless, numerous women struggle to find guidance and the necessary tools to excel in the field. "The craft spirits industry thrives on innovation and diversity, yet many talented women struggle to find the mentorship and resources they need to succeed," she says.

This resolution holds personal significance for Rutasikwa. "This resolution is close to my heart because I know first-hand how impactful encouragement and access can be," she adds. By providing guidance and support to others, she hopes to foster a more inclusive and diverse entrepreneurial ecosystem in the spirits industry.

A strategic focus on what works

As we begin 2025, a renewed focus on strategic growth is at the core of some leaders' approach. Saravana Kumar, CEO of Kovai, a technology company known for its innovative SaaS products, shared that this year he wants to adopt an 'inch-wide, mile-deep' focus.

"In 2025, we're refining our approach to prioritise depth over breadth. After analysing the successes of 2024, we've decided to concentrate on scaling the initiatives that have delivered proven results. By doubling down on these key areas and dedicating more resources to amplify their impact, we aim to drive sustainable growth rather than diverting energy into untested ideas."

This focused strategy ensures Kovai will continue building on what works best for its business and customers, reflecting their commitment to optimising the initiatives that drive real value.

Valuing generalists in the workforce

For Dr. Mansoor Soomro, Innovation and Enterprise Lead at Teesside University, the value of generalists in organisations has become his focal point for 2025. After years of research, he is eager to shift the conversation towards the important role that generalists—those with a broad skill set—play in driving innovation, adaptability, and collaboration within diverse teams.

"In 2025 I'm reflecting on the value of generalists in organisations—those versatile contributors often overshadowed by a focus on specialists," he explains. Generalists are the individuals who bring a wide range of skills and knowledge to the table, allowing them to adapt to changing needs and bridge gaps between different areas of expertise.

Soomro believes that in today's fast-paced and interconnected world, generalists have a unique ability to drive innovation and collaboration. "Generalists are the glue that holds teams together, adapting to challenges and encouraging cross-functional collaboration," he notes. "In an increasingly dynamic and interconnected world, the ability to understand multiple aspects of a business is an invaluable asset."

By advocating for more recognition of generalists, this entrepreneur hopes to inspire organisations to foster more adaptable and collaborative teams. "I'm eager to encourage more conversations about how generalists can drive innovation, adaptability, and collaboration in diverse teams," he says.

Rediscovering the joy of exercise

After a challenging year of balancing business and personal life, Olamide Majekodunmi, founder of All Things Money, an online platform providing young adults with the financial tools, is focusing on rediscovering her love for exercise in 2025. Running a business often left her little time or motivation for a regular fitness routine, but she is determined to make health a priority again in the coming year.

"My New Year's resolution for 2025 is to rediscover my love for exercise after struggling to maintain a regular routine this past year," she shares. "In 2024, life and trying to run a business often got in the way, and I found myself skipping the gym or lacking motivation to go. I know how much better I feel, both mentally and physically, when I'm active, so next year I'm determined to make exercise a consistent and enjoyable part of my life again."

Instead of sticking to a fixed fitness regime, she plans to explore different types of exercise to find something she truly enjoys. "Rather than forcing myself into a rigid routine or workouts I don't enjoy, I plan to explore different types of exercise until I find something I genuinely look forward to-whether that's swimming or even trying out a dance class," she explains.

She also aims to set achievable fitness goals to avoid burnout and build fitness steadily. "I'll also focus on making smaller, achievable goals to build my fitness steadily without burning out," she says. Her goal is to make exercise feel like a rewarding part of her life, rather than something she dreads. "By the end of 2025, I want to feel that exercise is not a chore but something I do for myself, for both my body and mind, which I know in turn will have a positive impact on my business too."

Supporting loved ones through tough times

Lastly, for Matthew Smith, a 10-time serial tech entrepreneur, investor, and CEO of UPitch, a networking app that safeguards your ideas, his New Year's resolutions are profoundly personal, centered on supporting his wife through a difficult health battle while also pushing his own physical limits. His first resolution is centered around helping his wife publish a book that chronicles her experience with a life-threatening brain tumour.

"One of my resolutions is to support my wife, who recently had a brain tumour, in getting her book published," he says. The book, titled Brainworm – A Patient with a Sense of Tumour, tells his wife's powerful story, and he is committed to helping her share it with the world. "I want to help her share her journey, and I'm committed to making sure her voice is heard through this book," he explains.

Alongside this personal goal, the entrepreneur is also focused on a physical challenge - completing five consecutive muscle-ups in the gym. "At age 52, my goal is to complete 5 consecutive muscle-ups in the gym," he shares. This physical goal is not just about strength but about resilience - both in the gym and in life. For Smith, 2025 is about supporting his loved ones and pushing his own limits. "Through these two resolutions, I'm hoping to strike a balance between supporting my family and challenging myself physically," he says.

As these entrepreneurs set their goals for 2025, it's clear that their resolutions go beyond business growth. Whether it's prioritising health, empowering others, or supporting loved ones through difficult times, their resolutions reflect a more holistic approach to success. For these founders, the New Year is not just about business - it's about personal growth, creating positive change, and supporting those around them.