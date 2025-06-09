People think about their health in the short term such as when they're injured, when they're sick, but we want to help them enhance their health over decades

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Achieve Health, a leader in multifaceted health and wellness services, is rolling out an advanced genetic testing program, marking a significant step in personalised healthcare. Founded by Rick Lovell, Achieve Health operates as a 'supermarket for your health,' integrating physiotherapy, tailored rehabilitation, regenerative medicine, aesthetics, personal training, nutrition, and psychological support. This latest initiative aligns with its mission to move beyond reactive treatment and provide proactive, long-term health optimisation.

"Health is often segmented. Patients are treated for isolated issues without considering how everything is interconnected," says Lovell. "With genetic testing, we can take a truly personalised approach, mapping out an individual's risks for various health conditions, from metabolic health to neurodegeneration, and creating actionable steps to help improve longevity and overall well-being."

Rick Lovell Founder and Ceo of Achieve Health

A New Era of Personalised Health Monitoring

The program analyses an individual's DNA to provide tailored health insights, covering areas such as gut health, brain function, hormone regulation, and cardiovascular health. By identifying genetic predispositions, Achieve Health can offer targeted recommendations—whether it's optimising diet, adjusting exercise routines, or implementing specific supplementation strategies.

"Too often, patients are told there's nothing they can do about certain health concerns," Lovell explains. "We challenge that narrative. The reality is, if someone has the time and resources, there's very little that can't be drastically improved."

The genetic data will be complemented by comprehensive blood testing and fitness and strength assessments, forming a well-rounded picture of an individual's health. This data-driven approach allows Achieve Health to create curated action plans, providing long-term monitoring rather than temporary fixes.

Subscription-Based Longevity Support

In line with its commitment to longevity-focused healthcare, Achieve Health is bringing on a specialist in longevity medicine to oversee its proactive monitoring approach. The clinic is also introducing a subscription-based model, enabling clients to track their health over time.

"People think about their health in the short term such as when they're injured, when they're sick, but we want to help them enhance their health over decades," says Lovell. Achieve Health provides deep insights into an individual's genetic predispositions, including metabolism, gut health, cognitive function, cardiovascular risk, sleep patterns, and even how the body responds to stress. "Through ongoing genetic and blood testing, VO2 max evaluations, and strength assessments, we can map out where someone's health is headed and implement strategies to keep them at their peak."

Expanding the Standard of Care

As part of its mission to redefine holistic healthcare, Achieve Health is expanding on its existing clinics with a flagship location in Harborne, Birmingham, bringing all of its services under one roof. This expansion is a step toward establishing Achieve Health as a national provider of a standardised, integrated approach to wellness.

Lovell founded Achieve Health with a vision to redefine healthcare by offering a truly integrated, holistic approach. His journey began in the world of professional sports, working as a physiotherapist for elite football players. He quickly realised that traditional healthcare models were fragmented. Athletes received top-tier treatment, but the general public often faced long wait times, generic advice, and a lack of coordinated care.

"Our goal is simple: to provide everyone with the same level of care that was once reserved for elite athletes," Lovell emphasises. "The more time someone spends with us, the greater their health outcomes should be." With its innovative blend of cutting-edge science, expert-led treatment, and a commitment to proactive healthcare, Achieve Health is setting a new standard in personalised wellness.