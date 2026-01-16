Dr Ümit Şentürk Explains Why the Best Hair Transplant Clinics Focus on Medicine, Not Marketing

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Health tourism—the practice of travelling across borders for medical care—is one of the fastest-growing segments of the global healthcare economy, with tens of millions of patients seeking treatment abroad each year for a range of procedures from dental care to complex surgeries.

Within this broader health tourism boom, hair transplantation and other aesthetic procedures are among the most sought-after treatments, drawing patients from Europe, the Middle East, and beyond.

In this interview, dermatologist Dr Ümit Şentürk explains what patients often overlook—from medical complexity to long-term decision-making.

What most patients don't realise

A significant proportion of patients think of hair transplantation as a very straightforward and painless procedure where they will spend 7–8 hours at the clinic and then return home.

In reality, the procedures are generally well tolerated by many patients, but this does not mean that the treatment is straightforward, simple, or risk-free.

Each hair follicle on the head can be thought of as a very small organ that is actually alive.

When these follicles are harvested, regrowth in the treated area is uncommon, just as people's organs do not regenerate on their own.

Therefore, misuse of this limited resource can make it impossible to perform another transplant in the future if needed.

The lie of a quick cosmetic fix

In today's health tourism industry, many cosmetic procedures are marketed with arguments such as "one-day procedure", "immediate recovery", and "perfect hotel", which have led these procedures to be perceived as products rather than medical services.

As a result, a large proportion of patients make their decisions based solely on reviews and before-and-after photos, much like choosing a restaurant. However, a lack of patient awareness and education about the procedure can lead to numerous cosmetic and health-related issues.

What to look at beyond price and before-and-after photos

Transparency.

Are you able to get clear answers to all your questions?

Are you being informed about the risks and limitations of the procedure?

Is the pricing policy transparent?

Are you receiving clear explanations about who planned the procedure, who made the medical decisions, and who would be responsible in the event of complications?

How long the clinic has been operating—in short, whether they stand behind the procedure they perform—is also very important.

Additionally, the opportunity to have a face-to-face or virtual consultation with the doctor is a very positive sign.

Over time, patterns like these tend to emerge most clearly through patient experiences.

Consequences of a medically poor hair transplantation decision

Hair transplantation is a procedure that almost punishes short-term thinking.

An unnatural, overly artificial appearance and scarring in the areas where hair is harvested are among the biggest aesthetic risks.

In particular, designing the hairline in a way that does not align with natural anatomy is often cited as a contributing factor to an artificial appearance.

Naturally, this can also be psychologically challenging for patients.

The UK has seen a noticeable rise in patients seeking hair transplantation abroad.



Ant Rozetsky / Unsplash

What is driving this demand, and what advice should UK patients bear in mind before making a decision?

Price is certainly a significant factor, but high satisfaction rates are another important reason.

People may be attracted to Turkey simply because prices are more affordable, but if satisfaction is low, these individuals will share their experiences once they return to the UK, and patient numbers will gradually decline.

However, the opposite has been happening in Turkey for years. The number of patients travelling for hair transplantation, dental treatments, and many other procedures continues to increase each year.

The best advice for British patients is to conduct thorough research.

Those who are not sufficiently informed may develop the misconception that this healthcare service offers the same quality everywhere in Turkey, which is not the case.

The hair transplant industry over the next decade

Rising healthcare costs across Europe and the United States may continue to influence demand toward countries such as Turkey, Thailand, and Mexico over the coming decade.

Within that timeframe, promising research into certain hair loss medications may allow patients with weaker donor areas to achieve significantly better outcomes when combined with hair transplantation.

Further ahead, if stem cell-based treatments become a realistic option, the need for traditional hair transplantation may decrease — or more likely, hybrid treatment approaches may emerge.

Treat a hair transplant as a medical decision, not a cosmetic impulse. When medicine comes first, results tend to follow naturally.