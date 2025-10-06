Explore the European World with MSC Cruises

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When people think of vacations, they might consider typical destinations such as the tropical islands of the Caribbean or even the otherworldly lava fields of the Canary Islands. These destinations are exceptional experiences in their own right, but destinations across Europe can be just as exciting.

Exploring the world, seeing its sights, experiencing its cultures, and revelling in the myriad of dishes at fantastic locations is the opportunity of a lifetime. For those looking to go on their next adventure, a cruise can be an exciting, relaxing, and even an eye-opening experience.

A Wide Selection of European Destinations

Booking a cruise with MSC Cruises promises to be an experience unlike any other, especially since they can help travellers find last minute cruise deals. Those departing from the United Kingdom have direct access to some of the most ideal vacation destinations, which include not only traditional trips to places like Rome, Italy, or Paris, France, but also the splendid fjords of Norway, or even the historical sights of Scandinavia.

Additional destinations include:

The breathtaking Mediterranean

The luxury of Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Qatar

The historical Panama Canal

The wonder of Asia and Japan

The natural landscapes of Alaska

The Cutting-Edge Innovation of Sea Travel

For those looking to free themselves from their office and go on a getaway cruise, MSC Cruises has a wide variety of ships that feature cutting-edge innovation that combines modern essentials with classic elegance.

On an MSC Cruise, you can expect to have maximum comfort thanks to the diverse experiences and elegant cabins. While on your cruise, you can see varied programs of Broadway-style theatre shows, utilise sports facilities, and even work out in well-equipped gyms with panoramic views all around. With entertainment activities for adults, infants, and children, as well as recreational areas designed for younger guests, MSC Cruises offers something to entertain everyone.

Broadway shows and luxury pools aren't the only things on board, however. Taking an MSC Cruise means that you'll have access to extensive buffets with a wide array of cuisines, as well as restaurants that serve gourmet meals that cater to a range of dietary requirements. Multilingual staff also ensure that any questions you have can be answered by someone who speaks your language, further enriching your experience.

See the Sights with MSC Excursions

With MSC Excursions, you also have the chance to explore every port of call. Each excursion is organised by local experts who will introduce you to the beauty of each destination.

Whether you're journeying to the Colosseum in Rome, the Eiffel Tower in Paris, the beaches of Greece, or the breathtaking views of Hellesylt in Norway, each destination will be sure to expand your horizons and open your eyes to the beauty across Europe and beyond.

Enjoy a Last Minute Cruise with MSC Cruises

Over 34 million people enjoyed cruises across Europe in 2024, and at MSC Cruises, you can be assured that you will embark on your next vacation destination while securing the best price possible. Not only will a cruise enrich your life with new sights and wonders, but it will also offer you the chance to relax in style.

If you're looking to book your next vacation to Europe or beyond, and you're stressed about arranging the trip and everything in it, consider MSC Cruises, where your comfort is their priority.

FAQ

Q: What type of clothes should I pack for a cruise?

A: While casual attire such as shorts and t-shirts is permitted, a more polished look is recommended for evening wear when dining in the main dining room and other speciality restaurants.

Q: What are temperatures on board like?

A: MSC ensures that the temperature inside their ships is regulated to take into account the weather conditions in the area you are travelling to. The temperature within your cabin can be regulated via a thermostat.

Q: What languages are spoken on board?

A: English, Italian, German, French, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese are the six main languages MSC Cruises uses for its communications.