From Strength to Strength

When it comes to making waves in the fitness industry, Dean Jackson, CEO of Dyaco UK and Sweatband.com, knows how to stay ahead of the curve.

From its UK launch to expanding across Europe, Jackson's vision has propelled Dyaco UK to new heights, even in the face of economic uncertainty. With a 40-year manufacturing legacy and an ever-evolving approach to market needs, Jackson has mastered the art of blending global expertise with local insights. Here, he shares the key to Dyaco UK's success, the challenges faced along the way, and the trends shaping the future of fitness.

A global vision with a local focus

When asked about the inspiration behind launching Dyaco UK, Jackson explained, "Given that the international manufacturing capabilities of Dyaco International can cover both commercial and home-use product sets, the global business chose to localise its activations across significant geographical areas." Dyaco UK was established to target both retail and commercial fitness sectors, initially focusing on the UK market. However, the company has now expanded into Europe, building on the success of its subsidiaries in the US and Canada. Jackson attributes their success to Dyaco's "40-year manufacturing heritage" combined with a strong understanding of local market trends.

Like many entrepreneurs, Dyaco faced its fair share of challenges in the early stages. "Brand awareness and positioning was a tough one, especially in the commercial space. A lot of our competitors were pre-established brands with known product sets and well-established customer bases," Jackson shared. Building synergy across the retail and commercial businesses also posed challenges. However, as the company enters its next phase of growth, it has reached a "£20m turnover in 2024," a testament to the resilience and adaptability of the business.

The UK's economic environment has certainly impacted many businesses, but Dyaco UK is still in its growth stage. Despite the economic slowdown, Jackson notes that 2024 has seen "strong double-digit percentage growth" for Dyaco UK. The company's decision to own its own factories, rather than relying on third parties, has played a crucial role in helping the company navigate the shifting economic landscape. "The main impact we are seeing with operators is the need to pivot and be flexible," he added.

Staying ahead of industry trends

Staying ahead of industry trends and innovating within the fitness space is crucial for any company hoping to succeed. Dyaco takes a consultative approach to understanding the market, constantly listening to both thought leaders and end users. Jackson points to the launch of the Half Human brand as an example of Dyaco's ability to stay ahead of trends. "Dyaco has been the first to react [to the demand for functional cardio kits], again testament to our flexibility with owning our manufacturing channels, others are now following." This proactive approach to product development has allowed Dyaco to create cost-effective, commercial-grade fitness equipment that meets the needs of gyms, particularly with the rise of events like Hyrox.

Creating a company culture that fosters trust and collaboration is key to Jackson's leadership style. "Transparency. I lead by example, fostering open communication, trust, and collaboration," he explained. Dyaco's success is also driven by its ability to hire the right people, align with its global parent company, and maintain a local agility that helps the team stay motivated and customer-focused. This company culture is a significant factor in ensuring the team remains solution-oriented and proactive.

For anyone thinking about starting a business in the UK today, Jackson has valuable advice. "Success in the UK fitness market requires a clear niche, a resilient business model, and a strong digital presence. Staying ahead of industry trends, ensuring regulatory compliance, and building strategic partnerships are essential." Additionally, he stresses the importance of "customer experience and sustainability," as these can serve as major differentiators in a crowded market. Jackson also emphasizes financial discipline and innovation as key tools for navigating any economic challenges.

As Dyaco UK continues to innovate and expand, it is clear that the company's commitment to adaptability, strong leadership, and a customer-first approach will allow it to continue thriving in the competitive UK fitness market. Jackson's insights provide invaluable guidance for entrepreneurs looking to succeed in today's fast-paced and ever-changing business environment.