My career journey:

With over 20 years in financial services, my career has been shaped by a deep curiosity, and a constant drive to challenge myself and the preconceived norms around me. Early on in my working life, I recognised the importance of always asking 'why' and pushing boundaries, particularly in an industry where women are often outnumbered. Being a woman in banking roles wasn't always easy, but it taught me resilience, and the value of leading with both conviction and authenticity.

The move from corporate banking to fintech was no easy jump either, swapping traditional systems and the red tape of the corporate world for the fast-paced and ever-changing world of startups. That being said, it is the banking environment that allowed me to build and be part of something genuinely new in the fintech space. It's often hard work, but it's also incredibly rewarding. I have been fortunate to be backed by incredible people in business, but we shouldn't overlook the people in our personal lives and the supportive role they play. My husband has been a steady sounding board throughout. The right guidance at the right time is priceless. It's not always about having someone more experienced; it's about figuring out what you need in that moment and finding the right person to provide that support. Each mentor relationship will evolve as your career evolves. We may also find that we need different people for different stages, and that's okay. Business is tough enough, there's no room for ego, politics, or playground antics. Surround yourself with good people who want to see you win and be that person for others too.

Women in business:

The notion that women must choose between homemaking and the boardroom is still rife within our workforce, and I'm guilty of falling into this trap myself. After my third child, I found myself at a crossroads questioning what was next. I was applying for director roles that I'd previously held, subconsciously limiting my potential. It wasn't until I had a conversation with my husband, who asked why I wasn't applying for C-suite roles, that everything changed. The honest answer? I hadn't even thought about it. I had assumed a director's role was my glass ceiling without questioning why. As women we can be guilty of setting our own glass ceilings, and we shouldn't be. We are dealt a different set of cards compared to many of the men we work with, but that doesn't mean we can't play a winning hand. Not long after I began applying for more senior roles, two opportunities came in. I chose to take on the director role at Shieldpay as this was aligned with my values and has ultimately led me to my current role as CEO at Shieldpay today.

Women who juggle motherhood and a career should be more aware of the barriers we create for ourselves. Doubt, hesitation, second-guessing, we all do it. We've got to challenge those thoughts and back ourselves as we're capable of more than we give ourselves credit for. But we also desperately need to create corporate environments with more flexibility for all parents.

The balancing act of being a mother and CEO:

Without a doubt, the most challenging aspect of my journey, and for many mothers, is the balancing act between work and motherhood. It can be tough, but that doesn't mean it's not possible. The secret to making it all work? There isn't just one solution, but setting clear boundaries and non-negotiable limits will protect what matters most. Unfortunately, there will always be those who try to push past those boundaries (including ourselves), but perseverance is vital. You must set parameters and stick to them. For example, after returning to work after my 3rd baby, I organised a weekly personal training session, setting a clear boundary for myself to take this as important me-time. I strongly felt that this is what I needed to better show up for myself, my children, and my colleagues. Similarly, when I'm with my children, I give everything to them. I don't look at work, and if I catch myself slipping, which can happen, I remember the boundaries I set for myself and why they're so important.

Being honest and open about your caregiving role opens doors to essential support. When my son, Reuben, was diagnosed with a rare genetic brain disorder, Joubert Syndrome as a newborn, I learned transparency is crucial. The condition affects his mobility, breathing, and muscle tone, completely reshaping our daily lives. Being transparent around my carer duties; the appointments, the sleepless nights and the emotional toll, helps those around you recognise how they can support. As carers, how can we expect support if others don't understand our challenges? We must remember not to be afraid to ask for help and not to be so hard on ourselves, we are doing extraordinary work. Flexibility remains a critical factor for all parents. There are no red flags in a 'family first' business ethos. This is why I like to lead with simple policies, such as no questions asked and family comes first, as these are critical in giving parents the flexibility, they both need and deserve.

Final thoughts:

People often ask what motivates me to keep pushing forward in my career and personal life. It's simple. I'm genuinely excited by possibilities and constantly believe there's a better way of doing things. I want to inspire my kids, especially my daughter, by showing her what women in business can achieve. I care deeply about my team, just as I do my children.

Both roles demand empathy, patience, and trust in others' growth. Being a mother has made me a better CEO, and being a CEO has made me a better mother. Parenting has taught me how to build strong boundaries and stay calm in a crisis - skills I bring to my leadership every day. This crossover is a strength, not a weakness. For any woman wondering if she can have both family and career, my answer is an unequivocal yes. Not by conforming to systems designed without us in mind, but by having the courage to rewrite the rules entirely. Be clear about what matters most and protect those priorities fiercely.