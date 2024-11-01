Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur your sole focus is your business. Spending time on anything outside of that seems absurd. Except it's not.

Hobbies fuel creativity, resilience and teambuilding - unlocking pathways to personal and professional growth. Entrepreneur UK talks to founders who have found transferable power in their pastimes.

From fitness to fortune

When people hear Oliver Cookson's name, they often think of Manchester based MyProtein or his latest wellness venture, Verve. While he is incredibly proud of his business achievements, Cookson says there's so much more to his life than balance sheets and nutrition sales.

"My hobbies aren't just pastimes; they're the driving forces behind my entrepreneurial journey and continue to shape my life today," he says.

It all started in the gym. As a young fitness enthusiast, Cookson was constantly searching for the perfect protein supplement to fuel his workouts. This obsession led him to create MyProtein, transforming his passion into a multimillion-pound business.

"Even now, with the company sold and new ventures in play, you'll still find me pumping iron regularly. The gym isn't just about maintaining my physique; it's where I clear my head, push my limits, and often find inspiration for my next big idea," he adds.

However, Cookson's true passion lies in house music. While building his first business, his days were consumed with suppliers and customers, but nights and weekends were reserved for the club scene. His musical endeavours garnered early endorsements from industry giants like John Digweed and Damien Lazarus.

"In recent years, I've turned my hand to producing music as my latest way to unwind from the intensity of building and running businesses. The thrill of creating something from nothing is addictive – much like starting a business."

Cookson regards hobbies not as distractions, but as integral to his success.

"The discipline I've learned from working out, the creativity sparked by music production, and the networking opportunities in the club scene have all contributed to my entrepreneurial journey."

He advises fellow entrepreneurs to embrace their passions, as these interests offer the balance and inspiration essential for thriving in business.

""I'm known for my bootstrapping approach to business, and backing yourself is a key part of that.In the world of entrepreneurship, you never know where your next big idea might come from."

Cyber security to ice bathing

Hobbies can provide a valuable perspective shift, offering a much-needed break and a fresh outlook when the demands of entrepreneurial life become overwhelming.

Andrew Mason, co-founder of cybersecurity consultancy Pentest People, based in West Yorkshire, discovered a common thread of resilience and facing challenges head-on in both cyber security and ice bathing. This realisation came after he stepped outside his comfort zone after reading a book by Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hof.

"The lessons learned from my outdoor adventures and ice bathing have been invaluable personally and professionally," he says.

His team, too, embraced the Wim Hof Method, experiencing profound impacts from these cold-water challenges.

"One minute you're freezing cold, walking out into the darkness in the middle of the night with head torches on, then you take your clothes off and jump in a lake. You often can't see the bottom, it's pitch black but when you do something like that with your team, you really bond. The teamwork and bonding that come from experiences like that are brilliant."

Mason acknowledges that while some staff may initially resist such challenges, those who engage often benefit the most, gaining mental resilience, improved physiology, and enhanced cardiovascular health.

"Drawing on my own life-changing encounter with the Wim Hof course, I urge everyone to do something that takes them away from the norm. Embarking on a journey that pushes you out of your comfort zone will enhance not only your professional growth but also your personal development beyond the workplace," he adds.

Crafting calm

Deirdre O'Neill, co-founder at London based women's health company Hertility creates sculptures out of clay in her spare time and reaps the benefits in her professional life.

"When you're building a business with such a profound mission to change women's lives, the pressure is huge, so it's hard to decompress. Getting time to sculpt is rare but amazingly therapeutic," she says.

Her art serves as a tangible reminder of the intricate and often misunderstood aspects of the female body, aligning with Hertility's goal to demystify and treat women's health conditions.

"Sculpting the female form in particular is a reminder that for too long, women's bodies have been 'too complicated' to understand and their health conditions 'elusive' so it's part of our mission to change that," she adds.

Blooming success

In 2021, Jessica Lorimer, founder of the Selling to Corprate podcast, landed an allotment plot and it served as much more than just a new found hobby.

"As someone who owned a flat with a balcony, working full time to build their business, I wasn't sure how much time I'd have to create a fully functioning allotment. But along came Covid and I was suddenly forced to use my leisure time to get outside," she says.

A perfectionist by nature, Lorimer found gardening, with its myriad uncontrollable factors, to be an ideal remedy for her need for patience and clarity. The local allotment holders, all aged 65 and above, offered wisdom that Lorimer now applies in her professional life.

"Four years on, I've taken those failed potato harvests and broccoli plants that got eaten by birds and gained patience and perspective in other areas of my life and business. I'm less 'immediate gratification' these days and more focused on being happy with imperfect action. It's clearly working because I'm working half the hours that I used to - but making better money, prioritising my health more and am much more resilient towards curveballs," she adds.

Franchising and fitness

Amrit Dhaliwal, CEO of Oxfordshire based national home care franchise Walfinch first went to a gym aged 16, now, at 37, with a young family and a growing business, he's still weight training four times a week.

"Weight training teaches discipline, pushing towards goals, while using your brain to plan ahead. These transferable skills have helped me build a business in five years with an on-target turnover of £18m. Lifting weights and exercise is also relaxing; when mind and body work together you can think of nothing else."

Dhaliwai also conducts walking staff meetings, and makes 'Walking With Walfinch' podcasts, where he walks and talks with influential people about business and care.

"Movement is so important for mental inspiration and wellbeing," he adds.

From gym routines to gardening, these entrepreneurs reveal that hobbies are not just leisure activities but powerful catalysts for professional success and personal development.

Whatever challenges you face-be it strategic clarity, financial management, or team alignment-embracing your passions might just provide the breakthrough you need.