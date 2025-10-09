The One Gents Spa's Blueprint for Franchise-Ready Wellness in the Middle East

You're reading Entrepreneur United Kingdom, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The wellness industry in the GCC is expanding quickly, but not without challenges. From inconsistent service standards to ethical concerns, many men's spas face a perception problem that limits trust and growth. The pressure to scale often comes at the cost of integrity, leaving a gap for businesses that can deliver both quality and transparency.

In a market often clouded by skepticism, The One Gents Spa has carved out a name rooted in trust. "With lots of spas or massage centers performing unethical services, it's a service with high skepticism in the eyes of clients," says founder Ali Alkhoori. "However, with a good reputation from the beginning, The One built an honest and trusted name."

Clients noticed. So did regulators. In a region where reputation drives retention and long-term viability, The One stands as an outlier in both.

The broader UAE spa market is projected to grow at 9% CAGR from 2024 to 2029, fueled by luxury tourism, medical spas, and an expanding wellness culture. Combined, the UAE and Saudi Arabia spa market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2024, with expectations to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2034. These trends signal growing opportunities, but also rising competition, for high-integrity brands like The One.

Operational Mastery as IP

Behind its calm ambience lies a system built for performance. Alkhoori and his team spent nearly a decade refining the back end. "Through nine years, we have had many improvements and upgrades," he says. "We even tried different operation strategies until we came up with the most profitable process."

The formula didn't just increase profits. It boosted satisfaction for both staff and guests. "We have a high profit margin and employee retention rate compared to competitors in the market," Alkhoori adds.

That discipline now forms the foundation of the brand's franchise strategy.

COVID as a Stress Test for Business Ethics

The pandemic brought shutdowns, uncertainty, and pressure. For many in the wellness industry, layoffs followed. The One took a different path.

"We were one of the businesses with the most aggressive impact," Alkhoori recalls. "We were forced to close completely for around six months and partially for 18 months."

Despite the strain, The One did not terminate a single employee. "With a good cash backup, we managed to survive," he says. "We made amendments on salaries in agreement with employees. We take pride in that, and our employees appreciate that."

That decision not only preserved morale but cemented a culture of loyalty.

From Local Insight to Regional Ambition

Alkhoori explains how The One's advantage lies in understanding the local customer: "We saw the need for a quality day spa with affordable prices. Simply, it was a supply and demand opportunity."

Backed by data and direct experience, the team developed services and pricing tailored to a customer base often overlooked by global chains. That clarity paid off: two major expansions more than doubled capacity and multiplied revenue.

As the UAE emerges as one of the top 20 global spa markets, generating nearly USD 873 million annually, far ahead of regional peers, consumer spending on high-end services and wellness tourism is growing sharply. The One's business model aligns with this shift, offering personalized services in a sector being shaped by luxury demand, medically oriented wellness, and even rising interest from male clientele.

Today, the team views that same local insight as its edge on a regional scale.

The Franchise Economy's Next Chapter

Franchising is booming in the Gulf. But not all concepts are built to scale. The One is.

"Our targets are set and our roadmap is clear," explains Alkhoori. "We are looking to expand through franchises across the UAE and GCC."

The company recently earned the Promising Gents Spa Franchise of the Year 2025 award from the Gulf Franchise Awards in Abu Dhabi.

For Alkhoori, it's about more than numbers. "We are looking for a 10x market valuation of the mother company," he notes. "But we want to grow with purpose and with partners who share our values."

In a highly competitive environment attracting both local and global brands, The One is positioned to thrive. Key trends, including the wellness-beauty crossover, personalized service models, and a growing segment of male-oriented offerings, continue to shape market demand. With strong operational fundamentals and a franchise system built on trust, The One is ready to meet that demand.

The One didn't just build a spa. It built a system that is trusted, profitable, and ready for replication.